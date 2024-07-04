Jarrah Al Silawi aims to prove he is 'one of best Middle East fighters' in return to PFL

Jarrah Al Silawi is out to prove to himself as “one of the best” fighters in the Middle East when he returns to the Professional Fighters League for its second Mena edition at the Green Halls in Riyadh on July 12.

The Jordanian welterweight champion was to face Bashar Thaer in the main contest but the Iraqi withdrew due to injury, leaving the promotion to draft in Egyptian Ahmed Sami in his place.

The main event has also been changed with Mostafa Rashed Neda (8-3-0) facing Abdel Driai (9-2-0) in the middleweight division.

Al Silawi, 32, has more than 10 years' experience as a professional mixed martial arts fighter and comes into the contest with a 19-6 win-loss record to face Sami (11-4), who shows up on the back of a defeat to Yousri Belgaroui by unanimous decision in the Levels Fight League 11 in February.

“Nothing much of my preparations in the camp is going to change with the change of the opponent,” Al Silawi told The National.

“It’s a pretty rough sport and it’s not unusual that an opponent gets replaced because of injury or for any other reason. I have been in a few main fights and in this situation before and I’m ready for it.”

Al Silawi made a successful debut in PFL 3 regular season with a first-round stoppage of American Michael Lilly back in February 2022. He won a split decision over Brazilian Gleison Tibau just over two months later before suffering three successive defeats in the promotion.

Al Silawi bounced back with victory over Serbian Nenad Avramovic by unanimous decision in the Brave CF 80 last December and is confident of a victory over Sami that may move him back to the PFL regular season.

“I want to prove that I am one of the best fighters in the Middle East and I hope I will be able to return to the PFL International division,” he said.

“I have won a few main events in different promotions and I have been successful against some big names in main events. I have been in this situation before and I’m ready for whatever comes my way.”

Al Silawi has competed in a few promotions since his first professional appearance in the Cage Warriors 61 in December 2013, which he won against Briton James Burrows by TKO in round 1.

Before that, he was undefeated in four amateur MMA fights. A future in MMA was always his dream since graduating with a sports science degree from the Jordan University.

Jarrah Al Silawi is the Jordanian welterweight champion. Photo: PFL

Al Silawi’s split decision over Tibau (37/19) remains his most impressive win but he insisted every victory was important.

“Gleison is a legend and that win was the most memorable for me until now. However, I consider every win against any opponent as a big achievement for me,” Al Silawi said.

“I will strive hard to climb to the top in every promotion that I would get to compete. To compete in the PFL regular season was a big step-up for me. I want to continue on this journey, and perhaps, aim for a big title belt. That would my goal as an Arab fighter.”

PFL is the only organisation in MMA with a sports-season format, where individual fighters compete in a regular season, play-offs, and a championship each year.

The combined roster of PFL and Bellator has 30 per cent of its fighters in the top 25 of their respective weight classes in world rankings.

PFL has an expansive global vision for the sport and is building the “Champions League of MMA” with PFL Europe, PFL Mena, and more international leagues in development.

PFL Mena 2 will air live in prime time on MBC Action; the free-to-air broadcasts will be accessible to fans across the region. In addition to PFL Mena, MBC Action will air the PFL Global Season, PFL Europe, the Bellator Champions Series and PFL’s Pay-Per-View Superfight Division events.

PFL Mena 2 fight card

Middleweight Main

Mostafa Rashed Neda (8-3-0) vs Abdel Driai (9-2-0)

Welterweight

Jarrah Al-Silawi (19-6-0) v Ahmed Sami (11-4-0)

Welterweight

Badreddine Diani (7-3-0) v Amir Fazli (6-1-0)

Welterweight

Mohammad Alaqraa (5-0-0) v Youcef Ouabbas (3-0-0)

Lightweight

Josh Togo (13-5-0) v Mohsen Mohammadseifi (4-2-0)

Lightweight

Ahmed Amir (12-4-1) v Souhil Tahiri (6-4-1)

Welterweight

Omar El Dafrawy (10-6-0) v Anthony Zeidan (5-1-0)

Women’s Atomweight Amateur Showcase

Hattan Alsaif (1-0) v Eman Baraka (1-0)

Lightweight

Abdullah Saleem (5-0-0) v Omar Reguigui (4-0-0)

Lightweight

Abbas Khan (6-2-0) v Georges Eid (8-4-0)

Flyweight Showcase

Hadi Al Hussaini (5-0-1) v Ziad Ayman Kareem (3-1-0)