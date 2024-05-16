Tyson Fury 'on top of the world' ahead of Oleksandr Usyk showdown in Riyadh

Tyson Fury said he felt "on top of the world" after taking part in an open workout session ahead of Saturday's titanic heavyweight clash against Oleksandr Usyk in Riyadh.

The two best heavyweights on the planet meet in a bout dubbed 'Ring of Fire' at Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Arena to determine the division's undisputed champion.

Both fighters will enter the ring boasting undefeated records. WBC belt-holder Fury has won 34 of his 35 fights with one draw while Usyk, who puts his IBF, WBA and WBO belts on the line in Riyadh, is perfect from 21 encounters.

"I'm on top of the world, baby!" Fury said after his workout session, when asked about his mood. "Who wouldn't be enjoying it?"

A visibly leaner Fury and an equally determined-looking Usyk were put through their paces at BLVD City – Music World ahead of one of the biggest fights in living memory.

The highly anticipated fight between the two best heavyweights on the planet is finally going ahead after their originally planned bout in Saudi Arabia in February fell through when Fury suffered a cut in training.

Not since Lennox Lewis beat Evander Holyfield in 2000 has boxing's blue riband division had an undisputed champion.

Speaking at Tuesday's 'Grand Arrivals', Fury, 35, insisted seizing the titles Usyk won from Anthony Joshua in 2021 to become the first heavyweight in history to hold all four belts simultaneously will be "epic".

“I cannot wait for Saturday night, it’s going to be epic. If I was fighting an old dosser on Saturday night who had five fights and lost them all, it’s still very important to win,” Fury said.

“Every fight I’ve ever had is important to win. Any six-rounder, eight-rounder, 10-rounder – all of them are important.

“I believe every left and right turn I’ve taken, every time I’ve fallen over, every time I’ve got up – it’s all been leading to this moment. It’s destiny.”

John Fury, father of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, with blood on his face during a media day in Riyadh. John suffered the cut after headbutting a member of Oleksandr Usyk's entourage, his son's opponent in Saudi Arabia on Saturday in a unification bout. PA

The week started ominously following a fracas between Fury's father and a member of Usyk's entourage that left John Fury with blood pouring down his face.

"It's a sport where you have big guys full of testosterone and things happen, emotions run high," John Fury said at the pre-fight open workout in Riyadh.

"Hear this: I mean no harm to any Ukrainian. I respect them, they're going through all their troubles. But listen, we're all fighters and that's what you get from fighters," Fury told the crowd.

Usyk earlier revealed he ordered his entourage not to react to the provocation, preventing the confrontation from escalating further.

“I said, ‘hey, Team Usyk, step back, please’. My team is very good if you want to fight. Not boxing but street, shooting, knives, wrestling,” he said.

“But I said: ‘hey guys, please back.’ We must do good behaviour.”

Oleksandr Usyk trains during the Ring Of Fire - Open Workouts session at BLVD City - Music World, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on May 15, 2024. Getty

Usyk, 37, insisted it will be no distraction ahead of Saturday's clash where he will bid to become the first boxer in history to have unified both the cruiserweight and heavyweight divisions.

"Listen, we are professional athletes, we're not street fighters. It's a big event for our people, for the UK and Ukraine," he said.

"If you want a situation like to destabilise my team, it's not possible. Because it's not only professional sportsmen. It's professional soldiers, it's professional sportsmen, it's professional people.

"This situation for me doesn't matter, it's only motivation for my team."