Omran Chaaban overpowers Wisem Hammami for UAE Warriors Arabia welterweight title

Omran Chaaban made a triumphant return to the UAE Warriors by taking home the welterweight Arabia title from defending champion Wisem Hammami at the Mubadala Arena on Sunday.

The Finnish-born Lebanese fighter stopped the Tunisian via a triangle choke 44 seconds into the fifth and final round to stretch his winning streak to five and improve his overall his career record to 6-1 (win-loss).

“I couldn’t have wished for a better result than a title win in one of my favourite cities,” Chaaban told The National after a ferocious battle with Hammami.

“It’s great to be back and winning. I love the UAE and Abu Dhabi. I’m Lebanese and just love this place because of the atmosphere.

“Now I’m the champion and I want to come back to defend my belt whenever the promotion schedules the next title contest. This is my biggest career win and I’m so happy.”

Chaaban’s first appearance in the UAE Warriors ended in defeat to Spaniard Joan Arastey by unanimous decision. That was in the promotion’s international edition in March 2021.

Chaaban made a successful debut in the Arabian edition seven months later to score a unanimous decision over Libyan Kher Khalifa Eshoushan. He won in his next three appearances in the Irish promotion Cage Warriors, winning all three by stoppages.

“The stakes are bigger in this fight and I just went out there as I would go into any fight, and that was to win,” he added when asked of his contest.

“I have watched Wisem fight. He’s a regular guy. It was very tough fight. I wanted to go out there and put up a show, and that’s exactly what I did. It’s my first ever title contest and I’m really enjoying the result.”

Meanwhile, Alex da Silva produced a solid performance to emerge victorious in the main middleweight contest of the promotion’s international edition at the same venue on the previous night.

The Brazilian’s latest victory over Dinislam Kamavov, the Russian debutant in the UAE Warriors, stretched his record in the promotion to three in-a-row in four appearances and 24-5 (win/loss) overall.

Alex da Silva attempts a high kick on Dinislam Kamavov. Photo: UAE Warriors

Results

Arabia welterweight title contest: Omran Chaaban (FIN) beat Wisem Hammami (ITA)

International card

Main lightweight: Alex da Silva (BRA) bt Dinislam Kamavov (RUS) - unanimous decision

Bantamweight: Trent Girdham (AUS) v Dimitri Bolkvadze (GEO) - no contest due medical stoppage

Welterweight: Samandar Murodov (TJK) bt Bobur Kurbonov (UZB) - shoulder injury, round one

Featherweight: Mark Valerio (PHI) bt Jaures Dea (CMR) - TKO, round one, 1min & 39sec

Flyweight: Rashid Vagabov (RUS) bt Jakshylyk Konurbaev (KYZ) - submission via arm triangle choke, round one, 2min & 9sec

Featherweight: Maraoune Bellagouit (MAR) bt Vince Bembe (RSA) - Unanimous decision

Lightweight: Dylan Salvador (FRA) bt CJ de Tomas (PHI) - submission via rear naked choke, round one, 4min & 43sec

Flyweight: Mark Climaco (PHI) bt Tumelo Manyamala (RSA) - split decision

Catchweight (53kg female): Valentina Escobar (CHL) bt Viktoriia Tskhovrebova (RUS) - submission via rear naked choke, round one, 3min & 10sec

Bantamweight: Ullubiy Amirzhanov (RUS) bt Thiraphong Chaikaew (THA) - submission via rear naked choke, round one, 3min & 50sec