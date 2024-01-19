Alex da Silva and Dinislam Kamavov headline UAE Warriors 46 card

UAE Warriors 46 kicks off 2024 with a 12-fight card headlined by a lightweight contest between Brazilian Alex da Silva and Russian Dinislam Kamavov at the Mubadala Arena on Saturday.

Da Silva, 27, won his last two fights after suffering a split decision against Russian Makkasharip Zaynukov in his first appearance in the UAE Warriors in March 2023.

“Obviously, I want to add another win and keep knocking for a title fight in the promotion,” Da Silva, who has a career record of 23 wins against five losses, said.

“These fights are tough as always. It doesn’t matter who you fight against but I have come here prepared and ready to take on anyone the promotion has got for me.”

Kamavov, making his debut in the promotion, arrives with a 13-2-2 record with his last appearance being a win over Bakytbek Duishobaev of Kyrgyzstan in the Eagle FC in December 2022.

The co-main event features two newcomers in South Korea's Kim Tae-kyun (9-1) and Amin Gasinov (10-1) of Azerbaijan in the featherweight division.

UFC’s Mark Climaco, 26, and Extreme Fighting Championship’s Tumelo Manyamala also make their UAE Warriors debuts in a three-round flyweight bout.

American Climaco (9-2) is an exciting prospect who already has high-level MMA experience in Bellator, LFA, and Road to the UFC. South African Manyamala is undefeated in five fights and is another exciting prospect.

The UAE Warriors 46 will be followed by Warriors Arabia 13 that sees Wisem Hammami defend his welterweight title against Omran Chaaban on Sunday at the same venue.

UAE Warriors 46 fight card:

Main event - lightweight

Dinislam Kamavov (13-2) v Alex da Silva (23-5)

Co-main event - featherweight

Kim Tae-kyun (9-1) v Amin Gasimov (9-1)

Bantamweight

Trent Girdham (13-5) v Dimitri Bolkvadze (7-1)

Welterweight

Samandar Murodov (9-0) v Bobur Kurbonov (13-5)

Featherweight

Jaures Dea (10-6) v Mark Gregory Valerio (8-8)

Flyweight

Rashid Vagabov (10-2) v Jakshylyk Konurbaev (6-3)

Featherweight

Maraoune Bellagouit (3-0) v Vince Bembe (6-2)

Lightweight

Dylan Salvador (5-2) v CJ de Tomas (10-3)

Flyweight

Mark Climaco (9-2) v Tumelo Manyamala (5-0)

Catchweight 53 kg

Valentina Escobar (5-0) v Viktoriia Tskhovrebova (6-1)

Bantamweight

Ullubiy Amirzhanov (2-0) v Thiraphong Chaikaew (5-0)