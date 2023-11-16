Ring of Fire: Fury and Usyk set for undisputed bout in Saudi Arabia on February 17

Boxing’s heavyweight division will crown an undisputed champion for the first time in almost 25 years after Tyson Fury’s bout with Oleksandr Usyk was confirmed for February 17 in Riyadh.

The unification fight between Fury, the WBC title holder, and Usyk, the WBA, IBF and WBO champion was confirmed at a press conference in London on Thursday.

Billed as “Ring of Fire”, it is the second major Saudi Arabia-hosted card confirmed in the past 24 hours after the announcement of ‘Day of Reckoning’, the December 23 bill featuring Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder in separate bouts.

Boxing last crowned an undisputed heavyweight champion in 1999 when Lennox Lewis defeated Evander Holyfield, and the winner of the February 17 clash will be the first big man to hold all four of the major sanctioning body titles.

Originally scheduled for December 23, the unification fight was postponed after Fury sustained injuries in his surprisingly problematic showdown with ex-UFC star Francis Ngannou in Riyadh on October 28.

Fury’s promoter, Frank Warren, said: “Tyson had an off night [against Ngannou] but he won the fight. Can he afford another night like that? No, he can’t, and he knows that.”

