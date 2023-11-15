Day of Reckoning: Joshua and Wilder to fight on same card in Saudi Arabia

Heavyweights Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder will fight on the same blockbuster card at Riyadh's Kingdom Arena on December 23 as a prelude to them finally facing one another in 2024.

The event, billed as "Day of Reckoning", is the latest spectacular boxing show of Riyadh Season, the kingdom’s annual programme of arts, culture and entertainment.

Joshua (29-3), a two-time heavyweight champion, takes on the dangerous southpaw contender Otto Wallin while Wilder, the former WBC champion, faces New Zealand’s ex-WBO belt holder Joseph Parker.

Should they both be successful it is expected that Joshua and Wilder will finally meet next after many years of circling one another.

The eight-fight December 23 card replaces the postponed heavyweight unification bout between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk. Fury sustained unexpected punishment in his "Battle of the Baddest" showdown with ex-UFC star Francis Ngannou in Riyadh on October 28.

A press conference has been called for Thursday to announce a new date for Fury-Usyk with February 17 thought to be most likely. That raises the possibility of Saudi Arabia cementing its status as the home of heavyweight boxing by potentially hosting both Usyk-Fury and Joshua-Wilder in the first half of 2024.

FIGHT CARD Anthony Joshua v Otto Wallin, 12 rounds, heavyweight Deontay Wilder v Joseph Parker, 12 rounds, heavyweight Dmitry Bivol v Lyndon Arthur, 12 rounds, light heavyweight Daniel Dubois v Jarrell Miller, 12 rounds, heavyweight Filip Hrgovic v Mark de Mori, 12 rounds, heavyweight Arslanbek Makhmudov v Agit Kabayel, 12 rounds, heavyweight Frank Sanchez v Junior Fa, 12 rounds, heavyweight Jai Opetaia v Ellis Zorro, 12 rounds, cruiserweight

First up for Joshua is Wallin, however, and this event brings the London 2012 gold medallist back to Saudi Arabia for a third time following two previous world title bouts in the kingdom. The 34-year-old regained the WBA, WBO and IBF titles from Andy Ruiz in December 2019 before dropping a rematch against Usyk in Jeddah last summer having lost the belts to the Ukrainian in London in September 2021.

Joshua is expected to be trained by compatriot Ben Davison for the fight, meaning he will have gone through four trainers in his last five fights.

Wallin (26-1), a New York-based Swede trained by Joey Gamache, is best known for giving Fury one of his toughest nights and is in good form having claimed a unanimous decision over Russia’s Murat Gassiev in September.

The lethal Wilder, who has 42 knockouts in 43 wins with two losses and one draw, will be fighting in Saudi Arabia for the first time. The 38-year-old American, who won the WBC crown in 2015 and successfully defended it 10 times, has only fought once since back-to-back defeats by Fury in 2020 and 2021. That was a one-round destruction of Finland’s Robert Helenius last October.

Parker (33-3), meanwhile, returned to form with a one-sided three-round battering of Canada’s Simon Kean on the Fury-Ngannou undercard.

The card features four further intriguing heavyweight clashes as former world title challenger Daniel Dubois and Jarrell "Big Baby" Miller square off, as will fellow giants Frank Sanchez and Junior Fa, while Filip Hrgovic battles Mark de Mori and Arslan Makhmudov takes on Agit Kabayel.

Also in action is Russia's undefeated WBA light-heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol (21-0), who will take on Britain's Lyndon Arthur. Bivol hasn't fought since comprehensively outclassing Gilberto Ramirez at Abu Dhabi's Etihad Arena in October 2022.

Australian rising star Jai Opetaia (23-0), the IBF cruiserweight champion, completes the line-up with a defence of his title against Britain's Ellis Zorro (17-0).