UAE's Zayed Al Katheeri determined to bring home another gold at Abu Dhabi World Pro

Zayed Al Katheeri is on course to defend his black belt 56-kilogram weight gold medal in the 15th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship on Friday.

The Emirati, 23, takes on Brazilian Yuri Hendrex after victories over Armenian Gevorg Arutyunyan and Samat Aitpanbet of Kazakhstan, both by points, on Thursday.

Al Katheeri, the first Emirati to win a title in the black belt division at last year's World Pro, said: “I am thrilled to secure the wins and advance to the finals.

“It’s a significant day for me, as I am determined to defend my title from last year. I’ve prepared extensively and believe I can give my best performance to secure victory.”

Joining him in Friday’s final is teammate and Asian Games gold medallist Khaled Al Shehi who faces Brazilian Meyran Alves in the 62kg.

Al Shehi overcame Georgian Giorgi Razmadze, Mexican Mario Navarrete and fellow Emirati Sultan Al Owais to reach his first final in the black belt division.

“It was a tough day today, to be honest, with three challenging fights, but I’m grateful that I made it,” Al Shehi said.

“I’m eagerly looking forward to the final fight, fully aware that it won’t be an easy path. I am fully prepared to face any challenge that comes my way and make everyone proud.”

The UAE's Hamda Alshkeili, red belt, in action. Victor Besa / The National

UAE athletes picked up six medals in Thursday's action.

Asma Al Hosani won gold in the women's purple belt 55kg while Hessa Al Shamsi secured bronze in the same division.

Omar Ali Al Suwaidi also won gold in the men's brown belt 56kg weight while Mohammed Al Suwaidi took silver in the brown belt 69kg. Saeed Al Ketbi bagged bronze in the purple belt 85kg, and Mohammed Saeed Al Ketbi secured silver in the purple belt 56kg.