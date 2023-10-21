Anshul Jubli ready to make history for India at UFC 294

Indian fighter Anshul Jubli is ready to make history when he takes on Mike Breeden at UFC 294 in a lightweight bout in Abu Dhabi on Saturday night.

The 28-year-old is only the second Indian male fighter to star in a UFC octagon, after Bharat Khandare paved the way in 2017, and is ready to make history at the Etihad Arena by securing his country's first victory in mixed martial art's premier competition.

“It means a lot,” Jubli told UFC.com of representing his country on the world stage. “Indian people are very patriotic people, they want to represent their country, they want to do something for their country, and in my career, I have this chance to represent India and I think that’s the most important thing for me right now.”

Having turned pro in 2019, Jubli is unbeaten from seven fights and takes on Breedan despite the American failing to make the weight on Friday.

Breedan, 34, has lost six of ten pro bouts, including his last three, but Jubli insists he will not be taking his opponent lightly.

“He’s very good, he’s very talented. I believe he’s good everywhere; his ground game is good, his striking is good. I’m better everywhere,” Jubli said.

“I can finish him everywhere. I truly believe if this fight goes to the ground, I will submit him, ground-and-pound him. If we are striking, I will knock him out. I truly believe that.”

Jubli beat Indonesia's Jeka Saragih by TKO to win the Road To UFC lightweight tournament in Las Vegas in February to earn a UFC contract.

“I’ve been winning for a very long time,” Jubli said to UFC.com. “I’ve won 13 amateur fights and seven pro fights, so winning is not new to me, but after the fight, when I met Dana White, that was special. Now we have started, now I am a UFC fighter.