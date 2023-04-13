Nate Diaz claims he will 'conquer' Jake Paul in boxing debut before heading back to UFC

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul will return to the ring in August to take on former UFC fighter Nate Diaz, who will make his boxing debut.

The bout will take place in Dallas at 185lbs with eight rounds scheduled using with 10-ounce gloves, organisers said.

and ex-UFC fighter Nate Diaz will meet in a boxing match on August 5 in Dallas, organisers said on Wednesday.

Diaz, 37, is widely regarded as one of the best boxers in mixed martial arts and has been widely touted to make the crossover to the squared circle since leaving the UFC last year.

Hs twice fought Conor McGregor, submitting the Irishman in two rounds in their first meeting in March 2016 before losing the rematch via majority decision five months later.

American Diaz is 21-13 in the UFC, winning his most recent bout with a submission of Tony Ferguson at UFC 279 in September.

Nate Diaz hits Tony Ferguson in a welterweight bout during UFC 279 on September 10, 2022 in Las Vegas. AP

"Besides Canelo [Alvarez] he's the biggest thang [sic] in boxing. I'm here to conquer that. I'm the king of combat sports and then I'm headed back to get my UFC belts," Diaz was quoted as saying by Paul's promotion company Most Valuable Promotions.

Twenty-six-year-old Paul boasts 20 million YouTube subscribers and has competed in seven professional fights since 2019.

He suffered the first defeat of his career in February, losing a split decision to Tommy Fury in Saudi Arabia, but has notable victories over two former UFC champions Tyron Woodley (twice), as well as Anderson Silva.

"My last fight didn't end the way I wanted, but the result was the best thing that could have happened to my professional boxing aspirations," Paul said.

"The world thinks I am vulnerable, when all I am is more focused than ever. My team wanted me to take an easy fight ... but that's not how I am built."

Paul later tweeted that August 5 will be a "funeral for Nathaniel Diaz as we send him back to" UFC president Dana White. "Refreshments will be provided at the service. Black Tie Attire."