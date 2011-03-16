Bernie Ecclestone would 'hate' to lose Australia GP

SYDNEY // Bernie Ecclestone, the Formula One commercial rights holder, says the Australian Grand Prix is as important to the sport as the iconic Monaco GP but he could not force Melbourne to keep it if it was too expensive for the city.

Melbourne has hosted the race on a street circuit at Albert Park since 1996 but there is growing opposition in the city to a renewal of the contract when it expires in 2015 because of the huge annual losses.

"Australia is as important to us as Monaco," Ecclestone said from London in a teleconference with Australian media today.

"It's part of the world championship and has been for an awful long time. We'd hate to think that we're going to lose Australia.

"In the case of Melbourne, if the product is too expensive for them, we understand that and when the contract comes to an end there's no need to renew it.

"We wouldn't force somebody to buy something that they don't want or think is too expensive.

"We get massive worldwide television coverage — if that's not important well, OK, don't buy the product."

Formula One commanded an estimated worldwide television audience of 527 million last year.

Ecclestone was quoted as telling German media last month that the sport could do without the Australian race.

As popular a destination as Melbourne is with the teams, the time difference with the key television markets in Europe make it less desirable in marketing terms.

Ecclestone said in retrospect a permanent circuit would have been preferable to the expense of transforming the city park into a racetrack every year.

"I suppose in reality it would have been the right thing to do," he added.

"It would have been 10 years ago or whatever and it would have been built cheaper than it would be today."

This year's Australia Grand Prix takes place on March 27, restored to its traditional spot at the start of the season after the Bahrain race was postponed due to unrest.

THE BIO Born: Mukalla, Yemen, 1979 Education: UAE University, Al Ain Family: Married with two daughters: Asayel, 7, and Sara, 6 Favourite piece of music: Horse Dance by Naseer Shamma Favourite book: Science and geology Favourite place to travel to: Washington DC Best advice you’ve ever been given: If you have a dream, you have to believe it, then you will see it.

Company profile Date started: 2015 Founder: John Tsioris and Ioanna Angelidaki Based: Dubai Sector: Online grocery delivery Staff: 200 Funding: Undisclosed, but investors include the Jabbar Internet Group and Venture Friends

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

MATCH INFO Everton v Tottenham, Sunday, 8.30pm (UAE) Match is live on BeIN Sports

RESULTS Dubai Kahayla Classic – Group 1 (PA) $750,000 (Dirt) 2,000m

Winner: Deryan, Ioritz Mendizabal (jockey), Didier Guillemin (trainer).

Godolphin Mile – Group 2 (TB) $750,000 (D) 1,600m

Winner: Secret Ambition, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar

Dubai Gold Cup – Group 2 (TB) $750,000 (Turf) 3,200m

Winner: Subjectivist, Joe Fanning, Mark Johnston

Al Quoz Sprint – Group 1 (TB) $1million (T) 1,200m

Winner: Extravagant Kid, Ryan Moore, Brendan Walsh

UAE Derby – Group 2 (TB) $750,000 (D) 1,900m

Winner: Rebel’s Romance, William Buick, Charlie Appleby

Dubai Golden Shaheen – Group 1 (TB) $1.5million (D) 1,200m

Winner: Zenden, Antonio Fresu, Carlos David

Dubai Turf – Group 1 (TB) $4million (T) 1,800m

Winner: Lord North, Frankie Dettori, John Gosden

Dubai Sheema Classic – Group 1 (TB) $5million (T) 2,410m

Winner: Mishriff, John Egan, John Gosden

What is a Ponzi scheme? A fraudulent investment operation where the scammer provides fake reports and generates returns for old investors through money paid by new investors, rather than through ligitimate business activities.

RESULT Leeds United 1 Manchester City 1

Leeds: Rodrigo (59')

Man City: Sterling (17') Man of the Match: Rodrigo Moreno (Leeds)

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Palestine and Israel - live updates Ground forces near Gaza 'told to prepare' for possible invasion

Best Foreign Language Film nominees Capernaum (Lebanon) Cold War (Poland) Never Look Away (Germany) Roma (Mexico) Shoplifters (Japan)

The Florida Project Director: Sean Baker Starring: Bria Vinaite, Brooklynn Prince, Willem Dafoe Four stars

