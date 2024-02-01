Lakers great James Worthy on LeBron's future and NBA pathway for UAE players

After the Los Angeles Lakers were handed their second double-digits defeat in as many nights on Tuesday against the Hawks in Atlanta, a dejected LeBron James gave an honest assessment of the team’s struggles.

The 39-year-old star said that, on their day, the Lakers could beat any side in the NBA, but they could just as easily lose badly to any team.

It is that lack of consistency that has NBA legend James Worthy concerned about his beloved Lakers – a team he spent his entire 12-season career with in the ‘80s and early 90’s, winning three championships along the way.

Since they won the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament back in December, it’s been one step forward and two steps back for the Lakers, whose record this campaign is just under 0.50 with 24 victories against 25 losses.

They scored an impressive overtime win over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday, which was a LeBron James v Steph Curry classic, but then went on to lose to the Houston Rockets and the Atlanta Hawks back to back a couple of days later.

“It's been really frustrating – the inability to win games when they should win,” Worthy told The National last weekend in the UAE capital, where he attended the Jr. NBA Abu Dhabi League Draft Ceremony.

“We've had some injuries. It's really made it tough for the coach to – I think we've had maybe 34 different starting lineups. But that's no excuse for building chemistry and building defence and things like that. So I'm a little bit concerned where they are. I know they have the potential.”

LeBron James on the 24-25 Lakers: “We could on any given night beat any team in the NBA. And then on any given night we could get our ass kicked” pic.twitter.com/IlKra5XAmy — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 31, 2024

A lot of talk surrounding the Lakers at the moment is whether they’ll be making any big moves before the February 8 trade deadline but Worthy believes the current roster has what it takes to get the job done.

The 62-year-old is pleased with the form of D’Angelo Russell and Anthony Davis, alongside James, who scored a triple-double in the Lakers’ win over the Warriors during the weekend.

“I don't think whoever they bring in will make that much of a difference,” admitted Worthy.

“We have some really good players. (Austin) Reaves is a good player, DLo can score, AD and LeBron. So when we're maxed out and we're healthy, and we're playing defence, which is what they should be priding themselves on, I'm comfortable with what we have.

“I like the rotation they have right now. I like DLo and Reaves starting, with LeBron, AD, and maybe even Rui (Hachimura). I don't mind Rui starting, but if Rui’s not going to start, I’ll take (Jarred) Vanderbilt. He's a really good defensive player. But I do think they should stick with it, so they could get used to the minutes played, the guys coming off the bench have an understanding and just stick with that.

“We've had too many different lineups. When you have that, you don't understand each other's tendencies. You throw a [Max] Christie in there with your starting lineup, you have to play catch up.”

This season could very much be James's last with the Lakers, although retirement might not be in his immediate future as he expressed his desire to stick around until he can play with his son Bronny in the NBA.

“It could be [his last year with the Lakers]. Especially if we don’t enhance ourselves in the playoffs, I think this is the last year of his contract, he gets to opt out. So we'll see,” said Worthy of James. “Hopefully he'll end his career with us. I see him as a Laker ‘til the end.”

Through his work as a commentator and analyst, Worthy has kept a close eye on all the teams and he’s been particularly impressed by French rookie Victor Wembanyama, who despite the San Antonio Spurs’ woeful record, has managed to shine in his first season in the NBA.

The Spurs have the worst record in the Western Conference (0.213), and third-worst record in the league, but the 2.24-metre Wembanyama has been averaging 20.6 points and 10.1 rebounds per game.

“He’s a freak of nature. I love this kid,” said Worthy of the 20-year-old Wembanyama.

“The game has changed since I was playing. At 7’4” you were a center, inside. He plays like Steph Curry, which goes to show you how the league has grown and talent has grown. It won't be long before they (the Spurs) get the right players around him.

“I'd look for them to see what kind of moves they're going to make this year. They're going to get a nice draft pick. But if they can get maybe two veterans around him, they're not going to be waiting four, five years. He's ready now, he’s a really good player.”

During his time in Abu Dhabi, Worthy, alongside seven-time NBA All-Star LaMarcus Aldridge, took part in clinics with young kids from across the emirate.

The NBA and the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi launched an expanded third season of the Jr. NBA Abu Dhabi League, which this year will reach more than 1,300 youngsters, aged 11-14, from schools across Abu Dhabi, and for the first time, Al Ain.

“I think the NBA has done a great job of building that global appearance for people to get involved with training and Jr. NBA, eventually, it'll grow and at some point you're going to see an NBA player from Abu Dhabi - without question,” said Worthy.

The game has indeed gone more global than ever before; a record 125 international players featured on opening-night rosters for this 2023-2024 campaign.

Three international players – Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo – have won the last five MVP awards and Worthy has a theory behind this growing trend.

“It's funny that the top 10 players in the NBA are European players, or from another country,” said Worthy.

“It comes down to how the game has grown globally. And how in the United States, the fundamentals and skill have gone away.

“Guys don't stay in college long enough. And that's where you get the skill work. They're talented, they're extremely talented. But you know, Kareem (Abdul-Jabbar) had four years with John Wooden. I had three years with Dean Smith. Michael Jordan had three years (in college). Austin Reaves, undrafted, four years of college. He's had those drills every day. That's why he is able to exceed past some of these younger players.

“So I think what's happening globally is they're picking up on fundamentals, the basics, teamwork, and that's why you're seeing such a flourish of European players.”

He also stressed that the United States will have to field their A-team if they plan on defending their Olympic gold medal in Paris this summer. The Americans finished fourth in the World Cup last year but have announced an impressive player pool for Olympics selection, which includes James, Curry, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and Jimmy Butler.

Worthy played alongside Michael Jordan in college and was a standout at University of North Carolina before getting picked up first overall by the Lakers in 1982. In Los Angeles, Worthy was part of the famous Showtime Lakers dynasty alongside the likes of Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. His ability to step up in the playoffs earned Worthy the nickname ‘Big Game James’ and he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2003.

Given he played with some of the greatest players to ever pick up a basketball, is there anyone from later generations Worthy would have loved to play alongside or against?

“I would have loved to play with Kobe. I would have loved to play against him,” responds Worthy.

“Because he has a mentality that brings out the best. He's an assassin, so he doesn't care. He doesn't care about you, he doesn't care about anything. I love playing against people like that. I would have loved to be a teammate of his. Probably wouldn’t have got as many shots as I wanted, but I definitely would have loved to play with Kobe.”

Reflecting on his playing days alongside Johnson and Abdul-Jabbar, Worthy said he had a special connection with both legends.

“Kareem was very quiet. He's very introverted. And so when I came to the Lakers, I liked jazz and he likes jazz. I also was finishing college, I had like 15 hours left to finish up, and Kareem was an Academic All American. He was a historian and he tutored me. So that was our connection, jazz and he tutored me. His play was amazing,” recalled Worthy.

“Magic’s will to win, I've never seen anybody like him. And I’ll say this until the day I'm dead, if I got to choose one player to start my team with, it’s going to be Magic. I don't care about scoring, I don’t care about anything – the will to win…

“Once I was in a shooting slump and I asked one of the ball boys to come in early and rebound for me. And Magic must have overheard that so we have a 10 o'clock practice, I show up at 9:00 to get some extra shots in and guess who's out there waiting to rebound for me and throw it back? Magic!

“Because he knew they needed me and he was very encouraging. So his will to win is… And then you see, he's a billionaire. You see what he's done off the court, that’s why.”