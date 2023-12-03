Human touch as South Africa win World Series final at Dubai Sevens against Argentina

Dewald Human kicked the ball out to clinch yet another Emirates Dubai Sevens title for South Africa, let out a roar of delight, then was immediately moved to tears again.

It was precisely how the evening had started, too. During the national anthems ahead of the World Series tournament final against Argentina, tears streamed down his cheeks as he – plus what felt like the majority of the stadium – sung "Nkosi Sikelel' iAfrika".

This was the first tournament the 28-year-old playmaker had played since the death of his sister, Marelize, a month ago. He dedicated the win, which was a record fifth in a row for South Africa in Dubai, to her.

“She did not miss a Blitz Boks match,” Human said. “She was extremely proud of me, and she would always send me messages when we played tournaments in Dubai and Cape Town.

“I’m going to miss her. I’m glad we could go away with a win. This one is for her.”

He says he will carry her memory with him wherever he goes, and when he puts on the green Blitz Boks shirt with “Human” inscribed at the back, he will always think of her.

“I feel emotional talking about her now,” Human said. “My father and mother send me messages, and this is clearly for her and all her hard work.

“We are all going to miss her. In the future, whenever I put on this jersey and I am representing South Africa, it is for her.

“Every time I put this jersey on I am going to think of her and her three kids back at home. I am really proud of her and what she achieved in life.

“Sadly she passed away, but such is life, and I am going to represent her every time I pull on this jersey.”

The anthems were highly emotionally charged. As the image of Human crying was flashed up on the four big screens around the stadium, the two players either side of him pulled him in tighter to show their support.

At the other end of the line up, Selvyn Davids, the stand-in Boks captain for this tournament, was also moved to tears.

“I am not always like that,” said Davids, who acknowledged that the whole Boks squad had mourned Human’s loss with him.

“Usually I smile, but I was feeling something else this time. I am not sure if it was because it was the first time I had captained the team and played a final.

South Africa with the trophy after winning the World Series Men’s Finals at Dubai Sevens against Argentina. Ruel Pableo for The National

“I just felt emotional, and it was special to sing the national anthem again.”

The emotions of the situation notwithstanding, it felt inevitable South Africa’s name would be written on the Emirates International Trophy again.

Their record in the city is extraordinary. They have won the title five times in a row, and seven in eight years now.

When they got to the final, after wins over Australia and Fiji earlier in the day, history suggested Argentina never stood a chance. South Africa have now played 12 Dubai finals, and won 11.

And yet Argentina pushed them to the limit, as the form guide suggested they might. After all, the South American side finished second behind New Zealand on the World Series last season, with the Boks finishing down in seventh.

In Dubai, though, the Boks are as good as invincible, and they held on to claim a 12-7 win.

“The crowd helped us a lot,” Davids said.

“There are a lot of South Africans in Dubai and they gave us more encouragement when we needed it most, so I want to thank them for that. Dubai is a special place for us.”