Dubai Sevens: Tigers get through early tests in Gulf Men’s League title defence

Dubai Tigers underlined their credentials at the beginning of their Emirates Dubai Sevens title defence.

The Gulf Men’s League holders made a perfect start as they won both their matches on Friday.

Their first game pitted them against the club with whom they currently share top billing in regional XVs rugby, Bahrain.

Adam Wallace, the Bahrain coach, urged his players to make a fast start against the defending champs.

It could scarcely have gone worse, as they picked up what might have been a record fast yellow card.

Their kick off did not go 10 metres, and the player who held the catch tossed the ball away.

He then found himself heading straight to the sin bin as the referee deemed him to be deliberately slowing play.

The Tigers, who are packed with some of the leading sevens talent in the Gulf, did not need any extra advantages, and they promptly sped into a 21-0 lead.

Bahrain did strike back, but Niko Volavola killed their chances with a length-of-the-field break, as Tigers won 26-14.

Then in their second game, Abu Dhabi Harlequins pushed them just as they did in the recent league meeting between the two sides.

The side from the capital held an early lead, but Tigers bounced back to take a 21-7 win.