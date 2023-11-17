India cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar visits DP World Tour Championship - in pictures

Sachin Tendulkar delighted his many fans in Dubai with a visit to the DP World Tour Championship.

The 50-year-old former batsman spent time chatting with top golfers, including Rory McIlroy, Min Woo Lee and Ryan Fox on Thursday.

Tendulkar also visited the DP World Kite Beach Fitness Village where he gave a clinic to five children, met with employees and played some games at the sports hub.

His trip also included a meeting with Abdulla Al Hasmi, COO of DP World's Parks & Zones, and Yuvraj Narayan, Deputy CEO/CFO at DP World. Later he also gave a speech at the Global Freight Summit after which he spent time with DP World CEO Abdulla Bin Damithan.

Tendulkar's visit comes at a time when excitement is building ahead of the ODI Cricket World Cup final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. The cricket legend this week spoke of his delight after Virat Kohli topped his ODI world record for centuries. Kohli racked up his 50th ton in India's semi-final win over New Zealand, passing his previous mark of 49.

Tendulkar posted on X, formerly Twitter: "The first time I met you in the Indian dressing room, you were pranked by other teammates into touching my feet. I couldn’t stop laughing that day. But soon, you touched my heart with your passion and skill.

"I am so happy that that young boy has grown into a ‘Virat’ player. I couldn’t be happier that an Indian broke my record. And to do it on the biggest stage - in the World Cup Semi-final - and at my home ground is the icing on the cake."

