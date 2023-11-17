DPWTC second round begins after morning storms in Dubai cause delays

The rescheduled second round of the DP World Tour Championship is underway after the groundstaff readied the course following the morning storms in Dubai.

The city was buffeted by heavy rain and thunder from the early hours of Friday morning.

Dubai's Road and Transport Authority issued a flood warning after rain accumulated at various points on roads across the city.

Some schools were also closed and authorities recommended flexible working arrangements for private sector employees.

READ MORE Rory McIlroy shot lands in fan's lap during eventful DP World Tour Championship round

Organisers of the DP World Tour Championship had anticipated issues ahead of time because of the forecast storms.

It led them to schedule a rare two-tee start for Friday’s second round, with matches starting from 11am, rather than the usual 8.30am.

Even with that delay, staff were pressed into action to get the course playable and spectator areas ready to welcome galleries.

Standing water was pumped away from many of the fairways at the Earth Course. They also had to repair damage to some of the waste areas beside rough on some holes, as well as a greenside bunker on the ninth.

Thanks to their efforts, the players were able to start as scheduled. Shane Lowry was the first player out on the course, making a par at the first hole.

Lucas Herbert and Ewen Ferguson were the two-ball with the honour of making a rare first start at the 10th hole.