Joey Savatgy overall winner of Abu Dhabi World Supercross Championship - in pictures

American Joey Savatgy was crowned overall winner of the inaugural Abu Dhabi World Supercross Championship on Saturday to move top of the world series standings.

The Kawasaki rider claimed a victory, fourth place and second place across Saturday's three races at the transformed Etihad Arena on Yas Island.

Britain's Dean Wilson (Honda) won the second race and finished third in the next to take second spot overall from American Vince Friese (Honda) and defending champion Ken Roczen (Suzuki) of Germany in the 450cc event run over 11 laps.

“It’s always really exciting to ride a new track, and today surpassed our expectations,” Savatgy said.

“The team in Abu Dhabi has done an amazing job transforming this indoor arena into a suitable dirt track for us. Having a two row start gate is a really unique concept and I luckily got out of the gate pretty well in the first two races, which put me in a good spot going into the third.

“For me, I expect tough racing. From my standpoint, passing was hard. So, it didn’t matter how far you go but the racing was tight.”

Joey Savatgy of the US, centre, poses on the podium after the 2023 FIM World Supercross Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Championship in Abu Dhabi. EPA

Savatgy now leads the world championship series on 127 points from Roczen (122), Wilson (111) and Friese (108).

The final event of the race series takes place at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne on November 24-25.

Saif Al Noaimi, CEO of event organisers Ethara, haile dthe capital's first staging of the World Supercross series as a huge success.

“At Ethara, we are committed to continually adding more variety and diversity for the Abu Dhabi entertainment and sporting calendar, and the addition of the FIM World Supercross Championship to our portfolio is testament to our dedication to setting new standards of excellence for events,” he said.

WSX Race 1 result:

1. Joey Savagty (USA) Kawasaki 7:05.814

2. Cedric Soubeyras (FRA) Kawasaki +01.091

3. Vince Friese (USA) Honda +01.092

WSX Race 2 result:

1. Dean Wilson (GBR) Honda 6:54.465

2. Vince Friese (USA) Honda +00.748

3. Ken Roczen (GER) Suzuki +02.051

WSX Race 3 result:

1. Ken Roczen (GER) Suzuki 8:30.963

2. Joey Savagty (USA) Kawasaki +13.725

3. Dean Wilson (GBR) Honda +15.068

Abu Dhabi overall result:

1. Joey Savagty, 65 points

2. Dean Wilson, 60 points

3. Vince Friese, 55 points

4. Ken Roczen, 53 points

FIM World Supercross Championship standings:

1. Joey Savagty 127 points

2. Ken Roczen, 122

3. Dean Wilson, 111

4. Vince Friese, 108

5. Justin Hill, 88