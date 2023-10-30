Ireland win WXV3 title in Dubai as World Rugby's new women's initiative reaches climax

As rugby’s two greatest rivals prepared to play for the sport’s biggest prize in France, World Rugby’s new initiative for the women’s game was reaching its climax in Dubai.

The sport's ruling body have restructured international competition for female players ahead of expanding the World Cup in 2025. A new three-tier competition, to be played annually, has been created to raise standards.

WXV consists of three divisions of six teams divided into two pools. The third-tier tournament was staged in Dubai over recent weeks.

Ireland became the inaugural champions of WXV3 when they beat Spain 15-13 in the final on Pitch 2 at The Sevens on Saturday evening.

The Irish were forced to come from 10-0 down to win it, with Grace Moore and Neve Jones providing the tries in the fightback.

On the other side of the Sevens precinct, Dubai Tigers maintained their 100 per cent start to the new domestic season as they beat Dubai Hurricanes.

The Tigers claimed a bonus-point 35-20 success over the Hurricanes. It was their third win of the campaign, and keeps them level on points with Bahrain – who beat Jebel Ali Dragons 31-12 – at the top of the West Asia Premiership.