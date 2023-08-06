Simone Biles makes triumphant return to gymnastics

Simone Biles made a memorable return to gymnastics in Chicago, dominating the US Classic in what was her first competitive event since the Tokyo Olympics two years ago.

The sold-out crowd, including many young gymnasts, cheered every time Biles took the podium. The star gymnast was grateful for all the support.

"It just makes my heart warm because it's nice to come out here and have all that support, especially in a time like this where I was really nervous to compete again," Biles said.

The "twisties," which cut short Biles' Tokyo run, were nowhere in sight on Saturday as the gymnast appeared back to her top form.

During that break she prioritised her mental health, which became a major focus following her abrupt withdrawal from the team finals in Tokyo. "I’m still continuing to work on myself and go to therapy," Biles said.

Biles, a 19-time world champion, put in a stunning performance, receiving an all-around judges' total score of 59.100 points.

"Tonight went really well," Biles said. "Everything has fallen into place. I feel really good about where I am now mentally and physically.

"I still think there are some things to work on in my routine but, for the first meet back, I would say it went pretty well. I'm very shocked and surprised. I'm very happy now that that is out of the way."

The meet was the last chance to qualify for the US nationals in three weeks at San Jose, California, and Biles is also hoping to compete for a title in Antwerp in October at the World Championships.

Biles used the US Classic as her comeback meet in 2018 after a lengthy break following her starring role at the 2016 Rio Olympics, which included gold in all-around, vault, floor and team.

While Biles has not announced if she will be making a bid to compete at next year's Paris Olympics, her superb comeback spectacle at the Classic at 26 could be a first stride in that direction.