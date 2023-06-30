Tour de France 2023: Complete team-by-team guide and route information

The 2023 Tour de France begins in Bilbao, Spain on Saturday as the world's leading cyclists prepare to battle over the next three weeks for stages and jerseys.

Jonas Vingegaard returns to defend his title and the Dane leads another strong Jumbo-Visma team. His chief challenge is expected to come once again from UAE Team Emirates and Tadej Pogacar, although the 2020 and 2021 champion has some fitness concerns after breaking his wrist in April.

There is also a return to the tour for 2019 winner Egan Bernal, who 18 months ago suffered a life-threatening crash which required multiple surgeries and left the Colombian with a 95 per cent chance of becoming a paraplegic. Bernal is part of an exciting Ineos-Grenadiers team which also includes the multi-talented cyclist Tom Pidcock – last year's winner of the iconic Alpe d'Huez stage.

While the general classification yellow jersey looks set to be contested by Vingegaard and Pogacar, the green jersey for the points classification will likely be fought over by Jasper Philipsen of Alpecin–Deceuninck, Soudal–Quick-Step's Fabio Jakobsen, and Vingegaard's Jumbo-Visma teammate, and 2022 winner, Wout van Aert.

As for the other classifications, Pogacar is the overwhelming favourite for the best young rider's white jersey and the Slovenian is also expected to contend for the King of the Mountains' polka dot jersey.

