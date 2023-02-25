Jaures Dea crowned UAE Warriors Africa featherweight champion - in pictures

Jaures Dea clinched the vacant UAE Warriors Africa featherweight title with a second-round knockout of Mohamed Camara in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

The “Crazy Cameroonian” ended the contest with three powerful strikes with a minute left of the round before the referee intervened to stop the fight.

“It’s an honour to win this title on the Africa card and I believe the promotion have taken note of my achievement tonight and in the past to get me back in the international division,” the winner said.

Dea is one of the longest serving fighters in the Abu Dhabi promotion, making his debut in January 2019, and his latest triumph took his record to 8-3 (win/loss) in the UAE Warriors and 10-5 overall.

South African Jako du Plessis kicked off the 11-fight card with a first round TKO of Justin Smith of Democratic Republic of the Congo in a middleweight clash.

Senegalese Babcar Niang got the referee's decision over Ghanaian debutant Denis Frimpong in a lightweight bout.

In the two main support fights, Egyptian featherweight Ahmed Faress secured a second-round submission of South African Cedric Doyle via an arm triangle.

Algerian lightweight Yazid Chouchane ended Guinea Bissau’s Yabna N'Tchala’s unbeaten run of nine fights with a unanimous decision.

Also celebrating wins were aEgyptians Ramadan Noaman in the catchweight 161 lbs and Eslam Syaha (middleweight), Algerians Laid Zerhouni (middleweight) and Shido Soto (welterweight), Moroccan Taha Bendaoud (bantamweight) and Tunisian Yousri Belgaroui (catchweight 198.5lbs).