Al Jazira edge 10-man Al Ain to maintain perfect start

Al Jazira and Sharjah both maintained their perfect starts to the Adnoc Pro League season with victories over Al Ain and Ajman respectively.

In the Abu Dhabi derby, Al Jazira 10-man Al Ain 2-1 at the Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium and Sharjah rallied from a goal down to win 3-2 at Ajman.

Abdulla Ramadan put Jazira in front when he found the back of the net off a fine back-heel pass from Ali Mabkhout in the 19th minute.

Kodjo Laba, who was on target four times for Al Ain in their 7-0 thrashing of Al Dhafra last week, levelled the score when he headed home an Andriy Yarmolenko cross.

Mabkhout regained Jazira's lead seven minutes into the second half and then Al Ain suffered a setback when Bandar Al Ahbabi received a straight red card for a nasty tackle on Moroccan forward Ashraf Bencharki.

In Ajman, Francisco Alcacer's 72nd-minute winner saw Sharjah return with full points.

Ajman defender Soud Saeed's own goal gave last season’s runners up the lead on 35 minutes.

Firas ben Larbi and Prestige Mboungou were on target shortly after the break to put Ajman ahead.

Luan Pereira equalised for the visitors before Alcacer met Miralem Pjanic's cross from a corner with a powerful header into the back of the net for Sharjah to seal the game.

Elsewhere, Al Wasl were held to a 1-1 draw by Dibba at the Zabeel Stadium and Al Nasr were held to a scoreless draw at Khor Fakkan.