Raphinha, Kessie and De Jong take part in Barcelona training in Miami - in pictures

Barcelona fans inside the DRV PNK Stadium had the chance to watch the squad take part in a training session on Monday evening ahead of the club's first match of their United States tour against Inter Miami.

In an open training session, Barcelona players - including new signings Brazilian winger Raphinha, Ivorian midfielder Franck Kessie, and Danish defender Andreas Christensen - went through their paces and competed in practice games.

However, there was no sign of Polish striker Robert Lewandowski, who arrived in Miami over the weekend to complete his move from Bayern Munich. Barca posted photos on social media of Lewandowski undergoing his medical on Monday evening ahead of his €50 million transfer.

Dutch midfielder Frenkie De Jong was also among the players participating in the training session as negotiations over a move to Manchester United continue to drag out.

After facing Inter Miami on Tuesday evening, Barcelona travel to Nevada where they take on fierce rivals Real Madrid at the Allegiant Stadium on Sunday night (7am Monday in the UAE), before playing Italian giants Juventus at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas next Tuesday. Barca then conclude their US tour in New York against New York Red Bulls next Saturday, July 30.

