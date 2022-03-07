Lydia Ko out to inspire Saudi female golfers amid bid to retain Aramco title

Defending champion Lydia Ko says she hopes her second appearance at the Aramco Saudi Ladies International presented by Public Investment Fund can inspire more girls in the kingdom to take up golf.

Last week, organisers confirmed the Ladies European Tour event had been provided a new date, with the tournament to take place March 17-20. In its third iteration, the event at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City had originally been played in November. It carries a $1 million purse.

Last year, Ko triumphed by five shots on debut in Saudi Arabia. The New Zealander, a two-time major champion, put in a stellar display across the weekend, carding rounds of 63 – the former world No 1 equalled the course record - and 65 to land a sixth Ladies European Tour (LET) title.

“I didn’t really know what it was going to be,” Ko told The National. “Aside from Dubai, it was my second time in that part of the world. I really enjoyed it.

“The course was in really good shape - it was so beautiful by the water, especially the last few wholes right by the Red Sea - and for me to have played good golf on top of that was a lot of good memories.

“It was great to see a lot of junior girls out there. And obviously that’s what I’m there for, to hopefully grow golf and get one of these girls to have the courage that they could also be playing out there as well. Hopefully last year was an inspiration for more girls to take up the game and I’ll be able to see more of them out there.”

Ko will be joined at the event by inaugural champion Emily Kristine Pedersen, major winners Anna Nordqvist and Georgia Hall, European Solheim Cup stars Carlota Ciganda and Bronte Law, and a host of LET winners in Marianne Skarpnord, Olivia Cowan, Pauline Roussin Bouchard, Steph Kyriacou and Anne van Dam.

Alexandra Armas, the LET CEO, said: “We’ve assembled another high-quality field for the third edition of the Aramco Saudi Ladies International presented by PIF. It’s a fast-growing tournament with a mix of world-class and emerging talent from across the globe all competing for a great prize purse.

“There’s been a huge commitment to grow women’s golf in the kingdom, alongside Golf Saudi and Aramco, which is inspiring to see. We’re already seeing the positive impact the events are having on participation in the country.”

The Aramco Saudi Ladies International represents the first of two Saudi stops on the LET this year, with the Aramco Team Series – Jeddah returning in November. This season’s series has expanded to five individual events, up from four in its inaugural run last year.