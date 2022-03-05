Al Wahda close gap on Adnoc Pro League leaders Al Ain after win over Shabab Al Ahli

Al Wahda moved to within four points of Adnoc Pro League leaders Al Ain after a resounding 3-1 victory over Shabab Al Ahli on Friday, while the Garden City club were held to a 1-1 draw by struggling Al Orooba.

Omar Khrbin and Joao Pedro struck late for Wahda to return from Rashid Stadium with maximum points, after Pedro's early opener was cancelled out by Thomas Olsen.

Wahda took the lead in the fourth minute when Pedro drilled the ball to the left bottom corner after the Shabab Al Ahli defence failed to clear a cross from Ismail Matar.

Their joy was short lived as six minutes later, Norwegian striker Thomas Olsen fired in the equaliser from a fine cross by Iranian midfielder Ahmad Noorollah.

The scores were locked until Khrbin regained the lead for the visitors five minutes from time. Shabab Al Ahli's attempt to clear the ball fell in Khrbin’s path and the Syria international curled in a shot into the right-bottom corner.

Pedro sealed the win for Wahda when he picked up the ball in the middle and brilliantly cut inside the penalty area after beating two defenders to unleash a shot that nestled into the right-bottom corner in injury time.

The result took Wahda’s points tally to 39, four behind leaders Al Ain, who struck late through Brazilian defender Rafael Pereira to salvage a draw at the Hazza bin Zayed stadium.

Ali Madan put Al Orooba ahead in the 38th minute when he picked up a long pass and chipped the ball over Al Ain goalkeeper Khalid Eisa from inside the six-yard box. The reverse fixture between also ended in a draw, 3-3.

Al Jazira moved back into the top four with a 1-0 victory over Sharjah at the Mohamed bin Zayed stadium.

Bruno de Oliveira found the back of the net on 38 minutes to ensure the win, which took their tally to 32 points, one behind Sharjah.