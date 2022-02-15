'Thanks for having us, Dubai': Club World Cup champions Chelsea's farewell message

Newly-minted Fifa Club World Cup champions Chelsea have signed off their time in the UAE with a thank you message to their hosts.

The European champions clinched the Club World Cup trophy for the first time in Abu Dhabi on Saturday with a 2-1 extra-time victory over Brazil's Palmeiras at Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium, with Kai Havertz scoring from the penalty spot to seal the title.

Though the London club played both their semi-final (a 1-0 win over Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal) and Saturday's final in the UAE capital, they set up camp up the road in Dubai, where fans were given the chance to meet club legend Petr Cech as well as get the chance to see the Champions League trophy up close.

Thanks for having us, Dubai! 😎 pic.twitter.com/A0vKj5NIYJ — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 14, 2022

As Thomas Tuchel and his players prepare to return to England ahead of Saturday's Premier League match with Crystal Palace, the club posted a message on Twitter to thank the city of Dubai.

Saturday's Club World Cup triumph means Chelsea have won every trophy available to them under owner Roman Abramovich and avenged their loss in the 2012 final to Corinthians.

The Blues are the third English Premier League club to be crowned world champions after Manchester United and Liverpool.

