Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed issues decree to establish clubs for Olympic sports

Abu Dhabi Sports Council chairman orders clubs for fencing, athletics, weightlifting, archery, water sports and tennis

Four years ago, Nada Al Bedwawi made history as the UAE’s first female swimmer to participate in an Olympic Games. Photo credit is: Hassan Al Raisi.
Nov 1, 2021

The Abu Dhabi Sports Council chairman, Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed, has issued a decree to establish six clubs for Olympic sports – fencing, athletics, weightlifting, archery, water sports, and tennis.

Sheikh Nahyan stressed the important roles of the new clubs to encourage, promote and develop the nation’s youth to pursue Olympic sports, according to Wam.

Emirati swimmer flies UAE flag at Olympics

The UAE sent a five-member squad to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games to compete in shooting, judo, swimming and track and field but returned with no medals.

The next Olympic Games are in three years' time in Paris.

Sheikh Nahyan extended his appreciation to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, for his generous support and continuous patronage in promoting sporting activities in the country.

He also praised the keen interest of Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed, member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, to support the sports sector across the country.

Updated: November 1st 2021, 7:32 AM
