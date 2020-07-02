UAE travel guidelines, 402 new cases, Dubai rental contracts - The Daily Update

On today's update we have the latest Covid-19 figures, the UAE travel guidelines and a Dubai judge says tenants experiencing financial hardships can break their rental contracts.

Abu Dhabi has developed a coronavirus modelling programme, Dubai arrests dozens in cyber crime crackdown and the UAE considers the return of the Boeing 737 to its airspace.

Faisal Salah joins us for what's trending including Tom Hanks, Vanilla Ice and the Premier League.

What is safeguarding? “Safeguarding, not just in sport, but in all walks of life, is making sure that policies are put in place that make sure your child is safe; when they attend a football club, a tennis club, that there are welfare officers at clubs who are qualified to a standard to make sure your child is safe in that environment,” Derek Bell explains.

The figures behind the event 1) More than 300 in-house cleaning crew 2) 165 staff assigned to sanitise public areas throughout the show 3) 1,000+ social distancing stickers 4) 809 hand sanitiser dispensers placed throughout the venue

