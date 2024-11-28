Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire continues and Israel appeals ICC arrest warrants - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world. Here are today's headlines.

US envoy Amos Hochstein has called for nations to help rebuild Lebanon after a ceasefire was agreed with Israel with Hezbollah.

He played a vital role in the mediation of the deal and is now highlighting the country’s immediate reconstruction needs. He called for support from other countries including Gulf countries.

Neighbourhoods across Lebanon, including in the capital Beirut, have suffered extensive damage after weeks of bombardment by Israeli forces.

Meanwhile, Israel has told the International Criminal Court that it will appeal against arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defence minister Yoav Gallant.

“Israel today submitted a notice to the International Criminal Court of its intention to appeal to the court, along with a demand to delay the execution of the arrest warrants,” Mr Netanyahu said in a post on X.

The ICC issued the warrants last week for the Israeli officials and a Hamas leader over war crimes and crimes against humanity during the conflict in Gaza and the Hamas-led October 7 attack on southern Israel.

As the ceasefire in Lebanon holds, Gaza's Health Ministry said an air strike killed nine people in the north on Wednesday. The ministry said the strike hit a shelter for displaced people in Al Tabi'een School in Gaza city's Daraj district. The Israeli army said it had “eliminated” a suspect in a May 2002 bombing that wounded 10 civilians in the Israeli city of Beersheba.