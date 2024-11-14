UNRWA ban 'catastrophe', Palestinian chance to engage with Trump – Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today’s episode, Israel's law banning UNRWA from operating in the country will have “catastrophic consequences” in Gaza, says Philippe Lazzarini, the head of the Palestinian relief agency.

Experts tell The National that Donald Trump's “transactional” nature, close ties to Saudi Arabia and keenness to end the war in Gaza provide an opportunity for Palestinians to engage with the incoming US administration after a year in which the Palestinian Authority has been seen as “missing in action”.

Lebanese couturier Elie Saab returns to Riyadh Season with a star-studded show to celebrate 45 years in the fashion industry.

Paris prepares for protests ahead of Israel's Nations League football match against France today.

Electoral College Victory Trump has so far secured 295 Electoral College votes, according to the Associated Press, exceeding the 270 needed to win. Only Nevada and Arizona remain to be called, and both swing states are leaning Republican. Trump swept all five remaining swing states, North Carolina, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, sealing his path to victory and giving him a strong mandate. Popular Vote Tally The count is ongoing, but Trump currently leads with nearly 51 per cent of the popular vote to Harris’s 47.6 per cent. Trump has over 72.2 million votes, while Harris trails with approximately 67.4 million.

The nine articles of the 50-Year Charter 1. Dubai silk road 2. A geo-economic map for Dubai 3. First virtual commercial city 4. A central education file for every citizen 5. A doctor to every citizen 6. Free economic and creative zones in universities 7. Self-sufficiency in Dubai homes 8. Co-operative companies in various sectors ­9: Annual growth in philanthropy