Trump to select team in coming days and Israel strikes Beirut - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world. Here are today's headlines.

Donald Trump is to select his top team in the coming days, as Kamala Harris vowed to help the Republican transition to power.

The president-elect is believed to be weighing up a return to office for key figures such as Mike Pompeo and bring in one-time foes including Marco Rubio. Right-wing figures such as Tom Cotton - who called for the military to be deployed against largely black anti-police protesters in 2020 - is tipped for a key post.

Tech tycoon Elon Musk and sports promoter Dana White are expected to be informal advisers rather than take office. Meanwhile, Ms Harris gave her concession speech at her alma mater.

The Republicans now control the presidency, House, Senate and dominate the Supreme Court. Arab Americans have mixed emotions after the Trump-Vance victory, recalling the sense of abandonment by Biden and Harris on the issue of Israel’s war in Gaza, and then in Lebanon. Some members of the community had voted for Trump. Many saw his win coming.

In Lebanon, residential areas of Beirut were rocked by Israeli bombs overnight. The strikes came hours after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US president-elect Donald Trump spoke about the “Iranian threat”.

In the Bekaa Valley, 40 people were killed after bombings in the town of Baalbek.

Citadel: Honey Bunny first episode Directors: Raj & DK Stars: Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kashvi Majmundar, Kay Kay Menon Rating: 4/5

Tree of Hell Starring: Raed Zeno, Hadi Awada, Dr Mohammad Abdalla Director: Raed Zeno Rating: 4/5

Electoral College Victory Trump has so far secured 295 Electoral College votes, according to the Associated Press, exceeding the 270 needed to win. Only Nevada and Arizona remain to be called, and both swing states are leaning Republican. Trump swept all five remaining swing states, North Carolina, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, sealing his path to victory and giving him a strong mandate. Popular Vote Tally The count is ongoing, but Trump currently leads with nearly 51 per cent of the popular vote to Harris’s 47.6 per cent. Trump has over 72.2 million votes, while Harris trails with approximately 67.4 million.

Qosty Byogaani Starring: Hani Razmzi, Maya Nasir and Hassan Hosny Four stars

Company%20Profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENamara%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EJune%202022%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMohammed%20Alnamara%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDubai%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMicrofinance%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECurrent%20number%20of%20staff%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E16%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESeries%20A%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFamily%20offices%0D%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

How to protect yourself when air quality drops Install an air filter in your home. Close your windows and turn on the AC. Shower or bath after being outside. Wear a face mask. Stay indoors when conditions are particularly poor. If driving, turn your engine off when stationary.

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Qyubic

Started: October 2023

Founder: Namrata Raina

Based: Dubai

Sector: E-commerce

Current number of staff: 10

Investment stage: Pre-seed

Initial investment: Undisclosed

Cricket World Cup League 2 UAE squad Rahul Chopra (captain), Aayan Afzal Khan, Ali Naseer, Aryansh Sharma, Basil Hameed, Dhruv Parashar, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Waseem, Omid Rahman, Rahul Bhatia, Tanish Suri, Vishnu Sukumaran, Vriitya Aravind Fixtures Friday, November 1 – Oman v UAE

Sunday, November 3 – UAE v Netherlands

Thursday, November 7 – UAE v Oman

Saturday, November 9 – Netherlands v UAE

Honeymoonish %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Elie%20El%20Samaan%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENour%20Al%20Ghandour%2C%20Mahmoud%20Boushahri%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Singham Again Director: Rohit Shetty Stars: Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone Rating: 3/5

Company%20profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Fasset%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2019%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Mohammad%20Raafi%20Hossain%2C%20Daniel%20Ahmed%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFinTech%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInitial%20investment%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%242.45%20million%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECurrent%20number%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2086%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Pre-series%20B%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Investcorp%2C%20Liberty%20City%20Ventures%2C%20Fatima%20Gobi%20Ventures%2C%20Primal%20Capital%2C%20Wealthwell%20Ventures%2C%20FHS%20Capital%2C%20VN2%20Capital%2C%20local%20family%20offices%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Company%20profile%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EYodawy%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Egypt%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EKarim%20Khashaba%2C%20Sherief%20El-Feky%20and%20Yasser%20AbdelGawad%3Cstrong%3E%3Cbr%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EHealthTech%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETotal%20funding%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2424.5%20million%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAlgebra%20Ventures%2C%20Global%20Ventures%2C%20MEVP%20and%20Delivery%20Hero%20Ventures%2C%20among%20others%3Cstrong%3E%3Cbr%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20500%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat