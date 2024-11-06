Trump takes early lead over Harris and Arab Americans react - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world. Here are today's headlines.

Donald Trump has taken the lead in the US presidential election. The former president already had the edge over Kamala Harris on Tuesday night after polls closed, before securing the swing state of North Carolina. The Vice President is expected to win more traditionally Democratic states later.

Still, battleground states such as Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia will be too close to call. Each candidate needs 270 electoral votes to win, Republicans have secured the Senate majority, and the House is still up for grabs as of this recording.

Meanwhile, Arab Americans in Dearborn were waiting for results, after contrasting campaigns across the community backed Mr Trump, Ms Harris and third-party candidates such as Jill Stein and Cornel West. The National’s correspondents on the ground report outrage and frustration in the community after months of pressure on Democrats for stronger policy against Israel as it continues its wars in Gaza and Lebanon.

While some fear a Trump presidency could have detrimental effects in the Middle East, particularly on Palestine, others in the community praised his efforts to connect with the key demographic.

Some say they are prepared to lobby the incoming administration on the issues that matter to them, regardless of who wins.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has fired defence minister Yoav Gallant.

He said in a statement, “Significant gaps were discovered between me and Gallant in the management of the campaign."

It’s the latest twist in a rift between Israel’s defence ministry and military officials, against Mr Netanyahu and his far-right cohort over a potential ceasefire in Gaza.

