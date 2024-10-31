Former US official warns of Gaza humanitarian 'disaster' and Harris heckled during campaign speech - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world. Here are today's headlines.

A former top US official for humanitarian aid in the Middle East has said the situation in Gaza is a “true disaster”.

David Satterfield, the former US special envoy for humanitarian issues in the Middle East, told The National that Israel’s invasion of Rafah six months ago marked the decline of humanitarian efforts in the enclave.

Israel has cut off the northern strip from the rest of Gaza with a siege blocking food, water, medications and aid since October 1. The move has caused mass displacement of those remaining there.

Democratic candidate in the election US Vice President Kamala Harris was interrupted by a pro-Palestinian protester during a campaign speech in North Carolina on Wednesday. A man yelled that Ms Harris was “disrespecting the Palestinian community”, referring to her role in President Joe Biden's administration which has supported Israel in its military operations in Gaza.

Ms Harris has met pro-Palestinian protests throughout her presidential campaign. With the election days away, she has been on the campaign trail to secure votes, particularly in swing states like North Carolina.

And Diwali begins today.

The two-day Hindu festival of lights is marked across the UAE. Some Indian schools in the country have taken extended weekends, with several ways to celebrate around the country.