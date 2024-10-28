Israeli strike in Sidon kills eight and Egypt proposes ceasefire - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world. Here are today's headlines.

Egypt has proposed a two-day ceasefire in Gaza that would see a small number of Israeli and Palestinian prisoners exchanged.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi said he would push to make the deal permanent. Talks resumed Sunday after a two-month hiatus with the US and Qatar mediating.

At least eight people were killed and 25 were injured by an Israeli attack on a residential building in the south Lebanese city of Sidon on Sunday.

It marks the deadliest attack on the city since the conflict between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah broke out more than a year ago. No warnings were issued in advance.

Donald Trump held a sold-out rally at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on Sunday night, stoking the crowd with a mix of anti-immigration rhetoric and pledges to fix the economy.

The New York Police Department said it had drones over the area and counter-terrorism units in the vicinity.

With days until the US presidential election, Democratic candidate Vice President Kamala Harris and Mr Trump are locked in a race that most polls say is too close to call.

