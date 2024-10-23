Israel says Hezbollah leader killed and report says UN peacekeepers injured - Trending

Podcasts

Trending Middle East

Israel says Hezbollah leader killed and report says UN peacekeepers injured

Yasmeen Altaji gives a round-up of today's trends

Yasmeen Altaji
Yasmeen Altaji

October 23, 2024

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world. Here are today's headlines.

The Israeli army has said it killed Hezbollah executive council leader Hashem Safieddine.

According to the army, Ali Hussein Hazima, commander of Hezbollah's intelligence headquarters, was also killed alongside other commanders. Mr Safieddine was a cousin of Hassan Nasrallah, the assassinated leader of Hezbollah.

Fifteen UN peacekeepers were injured in Lebanon after the Israeli army was suspected of using white phosphorous.

A confidential report obtained by The National says the 15 required treatment after the attack near their base in southern Lebanon.

On October 13, Unifil reported that two Israeli tanks breached the gates of a base, causing a security incident. The report said peacekeepers heard a blast and saw thick smoke entering the area from the north of the camp.

This week, the UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon reported that the Israeli army deliberately demolished a Unifil observation tower and perimeter fence of a UN position in Lebanon.

White phosphorus is a toxic chemical that can cause respiratory damage and organ failure when inhaled, and severe burns on skin contact.

In the US, Bill Gates has donated $50 million to the Harris campaign.

The general election in November is fast approaching as different polls show Kamala Harris and Donald Trump alternating narrow leads. Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Ms Harris just set a record for the biggest fund-raising quarter ever.

Updated: October 23, 2024, 5:27 AM

