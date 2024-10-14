Israeli strikes burn Gaza tent city and four soldiers killed in Hezbollah attack in Israel - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world. Here are today's headlines.

An Israeli air strike on the grounds of Gaza's main hospital this morning killed at least four people and wounded dozens more. The strike hit Al Aqsa Hospital's compound, where hundreds of people were sheltering in tents. Reports said at least 30 of the structures were set on fire and images showed people had burnt to death.

The death toll is expected to rise.

Four soldiers were killed in a Hezbollah drone attack on an Israeli army base on Sunday.

The strike, believed to involve a low-tech drone that flew through air defences, hit a base near Binyamina, south of Haifa.

Israel's ambulance service said that 61 people were injured, including seven severely.

The US administration said it is deploying an advanced Terminal High Altitude Area Defense, or Thaad, anti-air missile system and 100 personnel to protect Israel from aerial attacks, in a significant move.

It comes amid growing condemnation of Israel's repeated attacks on UN peacekeepers in southern Lebanon, which have injured five so far.

A US State Department official told The National it has “made it clear to the Israeli government that this is unacceptable and pressed them for more details”.

