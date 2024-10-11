Israeli fire injures UN peacekeepers and du announces new units - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world. Here are today's headlines.

Israeli tank fire injured two UN peacekeepers at the organisation's main base in southern Lebanon on Thursday. UN officials called it a deliberate attack. The UN said a "Merkava tank fired its weapon towards an observation tower at Unifil's headquarters” in a direct hit. It happened as Israeli air strikes on central Beirut on Thursday killed at least 22 and injured 117.

Dubai telecom services provider du has launched two new units to address growing demand for digital transformation services. The National reports that du Tech and du Infra will allow the company to dedicate more resources to their respective business segments. Du chief executive Fahad Al Hassawi said it was the next step in the company's transformation and expansion.

And star tennis player Rafael Nadal has announced his retirement. Nadal said in a video statement that he will stop playing in November. The 38 year old will appear in his final tournament at next month's Davis Cup Finals in Malaga, Spain.

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Klipit%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202022%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Venkat%20Reddy%2C%20Mohammed%20Al%20Bulooki%2C%20Bilal%20Merchant%2C%20Asif%20Ahmed%2C%20Ovais%20Merchant%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%2C%20UAE%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Digital%20receipts%2C%20finance%2C%20blockchain%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%244%20million%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Privately%2Fself-funded%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3EFounder%3A%20Hani%20Abu%20Ghazaleh%3Cbr%3EBased%3A%20Abu%20Dhabi%2C%20with%20an%20office%20in%20Montreal%3Cbr%3EFounded%3A%202018%3Cbr%3ESector%3A%20Virtual%20Reality%3Cbr%3EInvestment%20raised%3A%20%241.2%20million%2C%20and%20nearing%20close%20of%20%245%20million%20new%20funding%20round%3Cbr%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%2012%3C%2Fp%3E%0A