Netanyahu claims Hezbollah successors killed and Florida braces for Hurricane Milton - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world. Here are today's headlines.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israeli forces have killed the successors of the assassinated Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Mr Netanyahu didn’t name any individuals, but Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said Hashem Safieddine, the man widely expected to replace Nasrallah, had probably been “eliminated”.

In the US, Florida is bracing for Hurricane Milton. At least eleven counties near Florida’s west coast are under mandatory evacuation orders. The mayor of Tampa said the storm could be deadly.

The storm comes just two weeks after Hurricane Helene ravaged parts of the south-eastern US.

In the UAE, embassies are urging people living in the Emirates illegally to take advantage of a visa amnesty initiative amid concerns many have missed the opportunity to leave or legalise their status.

There are no plans to expand the October 31 deadline, officials told The National.

