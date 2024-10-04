More Israeli strikes on Lebanon, and Saudi Arabia meets with Iran - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world. Here are today's headlines.

More Israeli strikes shook Lebanon last night. Intense explosions were felt from Beirut’s southern suburbs near its airport around midnight. The target was unclear, but Dahiyeh, a Hezbollah stronghold, was in the vicinity.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian met Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan in Doha on Thursday. The meeting came amid mounting fears of regional escalation following Iran's missile attack on Israel.

The Saudi Press Agency said the two leaders discussed regional and international developments, without giving details. Reuters news agency cited sources saying Gulf states sought to reassure Iran of their neutrality during several meetings in Doha.

And 99 American doctors who volunteered in Gaza issued a letter calling for an international arms embargo on Israel and Palestinian armed groups.

The letter addresses US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris and urges them to “immediately withhold military, economic, and diplomatic support from the State of Israel”.

International organisations have identified a public health crisis in Gaza since the start of the war, with reports of starvation, malnutrition and impossible medical treatment conditions.