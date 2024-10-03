Podcasts

Trending Middle East

Israel strikes central Beirut and bars UN Secretary General from country – Trending

Yasmeen Altaji gives a round-up of today's headlines

Yasmeen Altaji
Yasmeen Altaji

October 03, 2024

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world. Here are today's headlines.

At least six people died and seven were injured in an overnight Israeli bombing in central Beirut, according to Lebanon’s Ministry of Health.

The attack struck a health centre in the area of Bachoura, a densely populated neighbourhood. It's just minutes from caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati’s headquarters and the Lebanese parliament.

G7 countries are working on a co-ordinated response to Iran's “unacceptable” attack on Israel, US President Joe Biden said.

Mr Biden said the US and its allies cautioned Israel to plan its next strikes “proportionally”.

The US would not support an Israeli attack targeting Iranian nuclear facilities.

Israel has barred UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres from entering the country.

Israel’s Foreign Minister Israel Katz said on X that Mr Guterres’s failure to “unequivocally” condemn Iran’s attack on Israel made him persona non grata in Israel.

ADCC AFC Women’s Champions League Group A fixtures

October 3: v Wuhan Jiangda Women’s FC
October 6: v Hyundai Steel Red Angels Women’s FC
October 9: v Sabah FA

Updated: October 03, 2024, 5:54 AM

