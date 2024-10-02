Iran strikes Israel and new attacks on Lebanon reportedly kill 55 - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world. Here are today's headlines.

Iran launched missiles towards Israel last night in what it said was retaliation for the assassinations of Hezbollah and Hamas leaders.

Several missiles breached Israel’s Iron Dome interception system.

Israel has vowed a response and promised to “continue conducting powerful strikes all over the Middle East”.

Jordan has closed its airspace and several airlines are rushing to divert flights.

Israeli strikes in Lebanon on Tuesday killed 55 people and wounded 156, according to the country's Health Ministry.

Strikes on Beirut continued overnight.

And in the US, Donald Trump and Kamala Harris’s running mates faced off in a debate last night.

Republican JD Vance and Democrat Tim Walz addressed the escalation in the Middle East and fears of a regional war.

The two also went head-to-head on immigration, housing and the economy.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

