Israel intercepts Yemeni fire and Boeing gets new warnings - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world. Here are today's headlines.

Israel says it has intercepted a missile fired from Yemen at Tel Aviv.

The Israeli army said in a statement the missile was intercepted outside Israeli territory. The Houthis have repeatedly fired at Israel since October 7, in what they say shows solidarity with Palestine.

The US National Transportation Safety Board has issued a warning concerning faulty parts on some Boeing 737s.

The warning includes the 737 MAX and says critical flight controls could jam. It is the latest blow to Boeing, which has experienced a series of issues this year including a door-plug blowout mid-air and a strike by 33,000 workers that began this month.

Gaza-native Palestinian journalist Bisan Owda has won an Emmy for her on-the-ground coverage of the Israel-Gaza war.

The win recognises It’s Bisan from Gaza – and I’m Still Alive, a documentary project by Al Jazeera’s AJ+. It follows an attempt by a pro-Israel non-profit organisation to pressure the awarding body to rescind Bisan’s nomination.