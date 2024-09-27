Israel intercepts Yemeni fire and Boeing gets new warnings - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world. Here are today's headlines.
Israel says it has intercepted a missile fired from Yemen at Tel Aviv.
The Israeli army said in a statement the missile was intercepted outside Israeli territory. The Houthis have repeatedly fired at Israel since October 7, in what they say shows solidarity with Palestine.
The US National Transportation Safety Board has issued a warning concerning faulty parts on some Boeing 737s.
The warning includes the 737 MAX and says critical flight controls could jam. It is the latest blow to Boeing, which has experienced a series of issues this year including a door-plug blowout mid-air and a strike by 33,000 workers that began this month.
Gaza-native Palestinian journalist Bisan Owda has won an Emmy for her on-the-ground coverage of the Israel-Gaza war.
The win recognises It’s Bisan from Gaza – and I’m Still Alive, a documentary project by Al Jazeera’s AJ+. It follows an attempt by a pro-Israel non-profit organisation to pressure the awarding body to rescind Bisan’s nomination.
Salah in numbers
€39 million: Liverpool agreed a fee, including add-ons, in the region of €39m (nearly Dh176m) to sign Salah from Roma last year. The exchange rate at the time meant that cost the Reds £34.3m - a bargain given his performances since.
13: The 25-year-old player was not a complete stranger to the Premier League when he arrived at Liverpool this summer. However, during his previous stint at Chelsea, he made just 13 Premier League appearances, seven of which were off the bench, and scored only twice.
57: It was in the 57th minute of his Liverpool bow when Salah opened his account for the Reds in the 3-3 draw with Watford back in August. The Egyptian prodded the ball over the line from close range after latching onto Roberto Firmino's attempted lob.
7: Salah's best scoring streak of the season occurred between an FA Cup tie against West Brom on January 27 and a Premier League win over Newcastle on March 3. He scored for seven games running in all competitions and struck twice against Tottenham.
3: This season Salah became the first player in Premier League history to win the player of the month award three times during a term. He was voted as the division's best player in November, February and March.
40: Salah joined Roger Hunt and Ian Rush as the only players in Liverpool's history to have scored 40 times in a single season when he headed home against Bournemouth at Anfield earlier this month.
30: The goal against Bournemouth ensured the Egyptian achieved another milestone in becoming the first African player to score 30 times across one Premier League campaign.
8: As well as his fine form in England, Salah has also scored eight times in the tournament phase of this season's Champions League. Only Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo, with 15 to his credit, has found the net more often in the group stages and knockout rounds of Europe's premier club competition.