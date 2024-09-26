Podcasts

Trending Middle East

Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire call and Meta's new AI features – Trending

Yasmeen Altaji gives a round-up of today's trends

Yasmeen Altaji
Yasmeen Altaji

September 26, 2024

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world. Here are today's headlines.

The US and several partners have called for an immediate 21-day ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah.

The joint statement had the support of three Arab nations in Qatar, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia, the White House said. At least 600 people have been killed by the recent Israeli attacks on Lebanon. It called for negotiations and a pause in the conflict.

Meta has announced new developments to its AI systems. The new AI products are “smarter and more useful”, according to a statement released Wednesday. Features include the ability to talk and share photos with Meta AI and expansions of business AI, it said.

The company said Meta AI is on track to become the most-used AI assistant in the world by the end of the year.

Pre-sale tickets for Coldplay’s concerts in Abu Dhabi are now live.

The British band will be performing at the Zayed Sports Stadium on January 11, 12 and 14. They are the band's first gigs in the UAE since Expo 2020 Dubai. Tickets start at Dh195.

Updated: September 26, 2024, 6:05 AM

