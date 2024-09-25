Lebanon death toll rises and leaders call for de-escalation - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world. Here are today's headlines.

The death toll in Lebanon continues to climb amid ongoing Israeli attacks.

At least 569 have been killed and 1,835 wounded in Israeli strikes. New attacks were reported on at least 17 towns and villages in Southern Lebanon overnight.

World leaders at the UN General Assembly have addressed escalation between Israel and Lebanon.

Jordan’s King Abdullah told the UN that Israel’s military campaign in Gaza amounts to an attack on the UN and called for a humanitarian gateway.

[SOUNDBITE]

US President Joe Biden used his final speech to the UN before the end of his term to criticize Israeli violence in the occupied West Bank since October 7.

In the US, Marcellus Williams was executed in Missouri on Tuesday despite a social media campaign to get him off death row.

Williams’s murder conviction was questioned by prosecutors. While in prison, he had written a poem about the war on Gaza that circulated online.

