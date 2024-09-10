Podcasts

Trending Middle East

Israel bombs camp for displaced people and Sheikh Khaled meets Modi - Trending

Yasmeen Altaji gives a round-up of today's trends

The National

September 10, 2024

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world. Here are today's headlines.

At least 40 people were killed and 60 were wounded in an attack on a camp for displaced civilians in Gaza, Palestinian media reported. Israeli bombs fell near the British Hospital by the entrance to Al Mawasi, a designated safe zone.

Images showed rescuers digging in rubble for survivors. It was described as one of the worst attacks since the war began almost a year ago.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, held talks on Monday with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an official visit to New Delhi. Sheikh Khaled is expected to attend a major Indian business forum today.

Almost 20,000 people who overstayed their visa in Dubai have applied to legalise their status in the first seven days since the UAE launched its new visa amnesty program.

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs Dubai released statistics on the initiative, which began on September 1. The department said 19,784 people had filed their papers, with 90 per cent of the applications completed digitally.

The campaign allows people with expired residency or tourist visas to change their status or leave the country without being fined or banned from re-entering the UAE. The amnesty will run through October.

Updated: September 10, 2024, 5:23 AM