UAE secures World Cup qualifier win and Egypt army chief visits Gaza border - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world. Here are today's headlines.

The UAE football team secured a surprise win against Qatar in their World Cup qualifier in Doha. The national team initially fell behind, but came back in the last half hour to secure a 3-1 victory. It is the latest phase of Asian qualifying and the first match of a six-team group. At stake are two places at the World Cup in North America in 2026.

Egypt’s army chief made a surprise visit to the country’s border with Gaza. The move follows Israel’s pledge to retain control of the Salah Al Din corridor, also known as the Philadelphi Corridor. The stance contradicts what the US said about Israel’s willingness to pull back from the border strip.

Donald Trump said he would appoint Elon Musk to head a “government efficiency commission” if he wins a second term as US president. At an event at the Economic Club of New York on Thursday, Mr Trump said the X owner had agreed to head such a unit. It would be tasked with a “complete financial and performance audit of the entire federal government”, Mr Trump said. Mr Musk said on X: “I look forward to serving America if the opportunity arises.”