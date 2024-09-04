El Sisi to visit Turkey and new Nissan Patrol unveiled

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world. Here are today's headlines.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi will visit Turkey's capital Ankara on Wednesday. It is his first trip to the country since taking office 10 years ago.

The visit signifies an attempt between the two governments to strengthen relations and rebuild ties after years of political tension.

Meanwhile, the new Nissan Patrol was unveiled at an event in Abu Dhabi yesterday. The 2025 model is taller and wider than any of its predecessors, but the car maker has called it “unmistakably Patrol”.

Nissan says this is a car designed, engineered and built for the Middle East. It will be available later this year, with prices starting at Dh238,000 ($65,000) in the UAE.

Nvidia stock has plunged nearly 10 per cent on the worst day for Wall Street since its bout of instability last month. The AI company shed about $279 billion of its market value, the biggest single-day sell-off for a US company.

The dip follows a subpoena issued to the company by the US Department of Justice as it deepens its investigation into the company's antitrust practices.

BORDERLANDS Starring: Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jamie Lee Curtis Director: Eli Roth Rating: 0/5

