UK places partial arms embargo on Israel and Kuwait's new embassy in Abu Dhabi – Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world. Here are today's headlines.

The UK has announced a partial arms embargo on Israel.

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy made the announcement at a parliamentary session.

[SOUNDBITE]

The embargo applies to 30 in about 350 weapons export licences to Israel that Britain said might have been used to commit “serious violations” of international humanitarian law.

Kuwait has opened its new embassy in Abu Dhabi. In a statement on X, the office of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed said he praised "the efforts of the ambassador of Kuwait, and the team at the embassy, in enhancing relations and people-to-people ties” between the two countries.

Turkey has submitted a request to join Brics, the group of emerging market economies. The move signifies Ankara’s desire to expand relationships beyond those with traditional western allies.

Brics is an intergovernmental organisation founded by Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, comprising nine countries including the UAE.

