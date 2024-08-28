Israeli operation in occupied West Bank and Russia condemns arrest of Durov - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world. Here are today's headlines.

At least seven people have been killed in three separate Israeli attacks in the occupied West Bank.

The numbers were reported by the Palestinian health authorities on Wednesday. The Israeli army announced it was launching an operation on the West Bank.

Hundreds of Israeli soldiers stormed three refugee camps in the occupied West Bank, Israel's YNet News reported.

This is a developing story.

Russia has condemned the arrest of French-Russian billionaire Pavel Durov in France.

Russian Foreign Affairs Minister Sergey Lavrov has said relations between Paris and Moscow have hit an all-time low following the arrest. The founder of the secure messaging app Telegram was arrested at an airport near Paris at the weekend.

[SOUNDBITE]

At a conference in Moscow, Mr Lavrov said, “It is proven now that Telegram is a reliable popular network by the actions of French (authorities).”

The French prosecutor's office launched an investigation on July 8 on the basis of 12 alleged offences that include organised fraud and complicity in enabling illegal transactions on an online platform.

The UAE said it is closely following the case, as Durov is a UAE dual citizen.

And today is Emirati Women’s Day.

It’s observed on August 28 each year and serves as an opportunity to reflect on the contributions of women to the UAE's development.

