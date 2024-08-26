Israel and Lebanon witness escalation, UAE students go back to school - Trending

Israel and Lebanon witnessed further escalation over the weekend.

Israel launched what it said were pre-emptive strikes in Lebanon, as Hezbollah responded with its own barrage of missiles in retaliation for the assassination of its senior member, Fouad Shukr, last month.

The exchange marked one of the most intense phases since the start of Israel’s war in Gaza. Hezbollah reports three fighters were killed.

[SOUNDBITE, HASSAN NASRALLAH]

The group’s leader, Hassan Nasrallah, said in a televised statement that its attack to avenge the assassination of Mr Shukr is now over and people can return to their homes in Lebanon.

And the founder of the secure messaging app Telegram has been arrested in France.

Russian-French billionaire Pavel Durov was arrested on his private jet at an airport on the outskirts of Paris, according to media outlets.

The arrest is part of an investigation thought to focus on an alleged lack of moderators on Telegram, an issue French police worried is enabling criminal activity.

Telegram has an estimated 900 million users and is one of the most popular apps of its kind in the world.

Students in the UAE are heading back to school this morning.

Parents, schools and local authorities are working to control the annual first-day traffic.

Police are sending out extra patrols, and schools have staggered their first days to combat congestion.

How to protect yourself when air quality drops Install an air filter in your home. Close your windows and turn on the AC. Shower or bath after being outside. Wear a face mask. Stay indoors when conditions are particularly poor. If driving, turn your engine off when stationary.

The specs Engine: Turbocharged four-cylinder 2.7-litre Power: 325hp Torque: 500Nm Transmission: 10-speed automatic Price: From Dh189,700 On sale: now

The Afghan connection The influx of talented young Afghan players to UAE cricket could have a big impact on the fortunes of both countries. Here are three Emirates-based players to watch out for.



Hassan Khan Eisakhil

Mohammed Nabi is still proving his worth at the top level but there is another reason he is raging against the idea of retirement. If the allrounder hangs on a little bit longer, he might be able to play in the same team as his son, Hassan Khan. The family live in Ajman and train in Sharjah.



Masood Gurbaz

The opening batter, who trains at Sharjah Cricket Academy, is another player who is a part of a famous family. His brother, Rahmanullah, was an IPL winner with Kolkata Knight Riders, and opens the batting with distinction for Afghanistan.



Omid Rahman

The fast bowler became a pioneer earlier this year when he became the first Afghan to represent the UAE. He showed great promise in doing so, too, playing a key role in the senior team’s qualification for the Asia Cup in Muscat recently.



'My Son' Director: Christian Carion Starring: James McAvoy, Claire Foy, Tom Cullen, Gary Lewis Rating: 2/5

TRAP Starring: Josh Hartnett, Saleka Shyamalan, Ariel Donaghue Director: M Night Shyamalan Rating: 3/5

Company Profile Name: Direct Debit System

Started: Sept 2017

Based: UAE with a subsidiary in the UK

Industry: FinTech

Funding: Undisclosed

Investors: Elaine Jones

Number of employees: 8



COMPANY PROFILE Name: Elmawkaa

Based: Hub71, Abu Dhabi

Founders: Ebrahem Anwar, Mahmoud Habib and Mohamed Thabet

Sector: PropTech

Total funding: $400,000

Investors: 500 Startups, Flat6Labs and angel investors

Number of employees: 12



Company profile Date started: 2015 Founder: John Tsioris and Ioanna Angelidaki Based: Dubai Sector: Online grocery delivery Staff: 200 Funding: Undisclosed, but investors include the Jabbar Internet Group and Venture Friends

Blackpink World Tour [Born Pink] In Cinemas Starring: Rose, Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa Directors: Min Geun, Oh Yoon-Dong Rating: 3/5