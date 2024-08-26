Israel and Lebanon witness escalation, UAE students go back to school - Trending

Israel and Lebanon witnessed further escalation over the weekend.
Israel launched what it said were pre-emptive strikes in Lebanon, as Hezbollah responded with its own barrage of missiles in retaliation for the assassination of its senior member, Fouad Shukr, last month.
The exchange marked one of the most intense phases since the start of Israel’s war in Gaza. Hezbollah reports three fighters were killed.
[SOUNDBITE, HASSAN NASRALLAH]
The group’s leader, Hassan Nasrallah, said in a televised statement that its attack to avenge the assassination of Mr Shukr is now over and people can return to their homes in Lebanon.
And the founder of the secure messaging app Telegram has been arrested in France.
Russian-French billionaire Pavel Durov was arrested on his private jet at an airport on the outskirts of Paris, according to media outlets.
The arrest is part of an investigation thought to focus on an alleged lack of moderators on Telegram, an issue French police worried is enabling criminal activity.
Telegram has an estimated 900 million users and is one of the most popular apps of its kind in the world.
Students in the UAE are heading back to school this morning.
Parents, schools and local authorities are working to control the annual first-day traffic.
Police are sending out extra patrols, and schools have staggered their first days to combat congestion.
