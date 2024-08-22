Walz accepts VP nomination, Lebanon moves to pay debts to Iraq - Trending

Tim Walz formally accepted his VP nomination on the third day of the DNC in Chicago.

The Minnesota Governor took the opportunity to denounce Donald Trump and Republican platforms headed into the race:

WALZ: Here's the thing. It's an agenda. Nobody asked for. It's a agenda that serves nobody except the richest and the most extreme amongst us.

Like other speakers, he stressed the elections are just on the horizon. The convention continues to draw protests outside the venue against the Democratic party’s stance on the Israel-Gaza war.

The US dollar slumped to its lowest in a year against the euro this week.

The euro is now the second best performing major currency.

Forecasts say future euro gains against the dollar will be moderate from now on.

And Lebanon will repay its debt to Iraq amid criticism over its handling of fuel contracts.

Lebanon said on Wednesday that public administrations will have to pay their electricity bills in order to raise cash for its accumulating debt on Iraqi fuel imports.

The National’s calculations, based on official figures, show that Lebanon’s total dues to Iraq could surpass $1.6 billion dollars by the end of November this year.

Lebanon’s caretaker Energy Minister Walid Fayad did not explain why the public administrations had not paid their electricity bills until now.

COMPANY PROFILE Company name: Klipit Started: 2022 Founders: Venkat Reddy, Mohammed Al Bulooki, Bilal Merchant, Asif Ahmed, Ovais Merchant Based: Dubai, UAE Industry: Digital receipts, finance, blockchain Funding: $4 million Investors: Privately/self-funded

Top 10 most polluted cities Bhiwadi, India Ghaziabad, India Hotan, China Delhi, India Jaunpur, India Faisalabad, Pakistan Noida, India Bahawalpur, Pakistan Peshawar, Pakistan Bagpat, India

Electric scooters: some rules to remember Riders must be 14-years-old or over

Wear a protective helmet

Park the electric scooter in designated parking lots (if any)

Do not leave electric scooter in locations that obstruct traffic or pedestrians

Solo riders only, no passengers allowed

Do not drive outside designated lanes

STAR WARS JEDI: SURVIVOR Developer: Respawn Entertainment

Publisher: Electronic Arts

Consoles: PC, Playstation 5, Xbox Series X and S

Rating: 4/5

COMPANY PROFILE Company name: CarbonSifr

Started: 2022

Based: Dubai

Founders: Onur Elgun, Mustafa Bosca and Muhammed Yildirim

Sector: Climate tech

Investment stage: $1 million raised in seed funding



How to help Call the hotline on 0502955999 or send "thenational" to the following numbers: 2289 - Dh10 2252 - Dh50 6025 - Dh20 6027 - Dh100 6026 - Dh200

Green ambitions Trees: 1,500 to be planted, replacing 300 felled ones, with veteran oaks protected

Lake: Brown's centrepiece to be cleaned of silt that makes it as shallow as 2.5cm

Biodiversity: Bat cave to be added and habitats designed for kingfishers and little grebes

Flood risk: Longer grass, deeper lake, restored ponds and absorbent paths all meant to siphon off water

SPECS: Polestar 3 Engine: Long-range dual motor with 400V battery

Power: 360kW / 483bhp

Torque: 840Nm

Transmission: Single-speed automatic

Max touring range: 628km

0-100km/h: 4.7sec

Top speed: 210kph

Price: From Dh360,000

On sale: September



The 12 breakaway clubs England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus Spain

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Rain Management Year started: 2017 Based: Bahrain Employees: 100-120 Amount raised: $2.5m from BitMex Ventures and Blockwater. Another $6m raised from MEVP, Coinbase, Vision Ventures, CMT, Jimco and DIFC Fintech Fund

RESULT Norway 1 Spain 1

Norway: King (90+4')

Spain: Niguez (47')

SHAITTAN Director: Vikas Bahl

Starring: Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan, Jyothika, Janaki Bodiwala

Rating: 3/5

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha Starring: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shantanu Maheshwari, Jimmy Shergill, Saiee Manjrekar Director: Neeraj Pandey Rating: 2.5/5

COMPANY PROFILE Company name: Revibe

Started: 2022

Founders: Hamza Iraqui and Abdessamad Ben Zakour

Based: UAE

Industry: Refurbished electronics

Funds raised so far: $10m

Investors: Flat6Labs, Resonance and various others

Ferrari Director: Michael Mann Starring: Adam Driver, Penelope Cruz, Shailene Woodley, Patrick Dempsey Rating: 3/5

Company Profile Name: Direct Debit System

Started: Sept 2017

Based: UAE with a subsidiary in the UK

Industry: FinTech

Funding: Undisclosed

Investors: Elaine Jones

Number of employees: 8



SPECS Engine: Two-litre four-cylinder turbo

Power: 235hp

Torque: 350Nm

Transmission: Nine-speed automatic

Price: From Dh167,500 ($45,000)

On sale: Now

Company Profile Company name: Namara

Started: June 2022

Founder: Mohammed Alnamara

Based: Dubai

Sector: Microfinance

Current number of staff: 16

Investment stage: Series A

Investors: Family offices



Andor Creator: Tony Gilroy

Stars: Diego Luna, Genevieve O'Reilly, Alex Ferns

Rating: 5/5

Company Profile Company name: Cargoz

Date started: January 2022

Founders: Premlal Pullisserry and Lijo Antony

Based: Dubai

Number of staff: 30

Investment stage: Seed

The Specs Engine: 1.6-litre 4-cylinder petrol

Power: 118hp

Torque: 149Nm

Transmission: Six-speed automatic

Price: From Dh61,500

On sale: Now

LIVING IN... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

HEADLINE HERE I would recommend writing out the text in the body

And then copy into this box

It can be as long as you link

But I recommend you use the bullet point function (see red square)

Or try to keep the word count down

Be wary of other embeds lengthy fact boxes could crash into

That's about it

ROUTE TO TITLE Round 1: Beat Leolia Jeanjean 6-1, 6-2

Round 2: Beat Naomi Osaka 7-6, 1-6, 7-5

Round 3: Beat Marie Bouzkova 6-4, 6-2

Round 4: Beat Anastasia Potapova 6-0, 6-0

Quarter-final: Beat Marketa Vondrousova 6-0, 6-2

Semi-final: Beat Coco Gauff 6-2, 6-4

Final: Beat Jasmine Paolini 6-2, 6-2

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8

Power: 620hp from 5,750-7,500rpm

Torque: 760Nm from 3,000-5,750rpm

Transmission: Eight-speed dual-clutch auto

On sale: Now

Price: From Dh1.05 million ($286,000)

Company+Profile Name:+Thndr

Started:+2019

Co-founders:+Ahmad+Hammouda+and+Seif+Amr

Sector:+FinTech

Headquarters:+Egypt

UAE+base:+Hub71,+Abu+Dhabi

Current+number+of+staff:+More+than+150

Funds+raised:+$22+million+

Company Profile Name: HyveGeo

Started: 2023

Founders: Abdulaziz bin Redha, Dr Samsurin Welch, Eva Morales and Dr Harjit Singh

Based: Cambridge and Dubai

Number of employees: 8

Industry: Sustainability & Environment

Funding: $200,000 plus undisclosed grant

Investors: Venture capital and government

THE SIXTH SENSE Starring: Bruce Willis, Toni Collette, Hayley Joel Osment Director: M. Night Shyamalan Rating: 5/5

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

Confirmed bouts (more to be added) Cory Sandhagen v Umar Nurmagomedov

Nick Diaz v Vicente Luque

Michael Chiesa v Tony Ferguson

Deiveson Figueiredo v Marlon Vera

Mackenzie Dern v Loopy Godinez

Tickets for the August 3 Fight Night, held in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi, went on sale earlier this month, through www.etihadarena.ae and www.ticketmaster.ae.



The National Archives, Abu Dhabi Founded over 50 years ago, the National Archives collects valuable historical material relating to the UAE, and is the oldest and richest archive relating to the Arabian Gulf. Much of the material can be viewed on line at the Arabian Gulf Digital Archive - https://www.agda.ae/en

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Kinetic 7

Started: 2018

Founder: Rick Parish

Based: Abu Dhabi, UAE

Industry: Clean cooking

Funding: $10 million

Investors: Self-funded

How to protect yourself when air quality drops Install an air filter in your home. Close your windows and turn on the AC. Shower or bath after being outside. Wear a face mask. Stay indoors when conditions are particularly poor. If driving, turn your engine off when stationary.

Most polluted cities in the Middle East 1. Baghdad, Iraq

2. Manama, Bahrain

3. Dhahran, Saudi Arabia

4. Kuwait City, Kuwait

5. Ras Al Khaimah, UAE

6. Ash Shihaniyah, Qatar

7. Abu Dhabi, UAE

8. Cairo, Egypt

9. Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

10. Dubai, UAE Source: 2022 World Air Quality Report

MOST POLLUTED COUNTRIES IN THE WORLD 1. Chad

2. Iraq

3. Pakistan

4. Bahrain

5. Bangladesh

6. Burkina Faso

7. Kuwait

8. India

9. Egypt

10. Tajikistan



Source: 2022 World Air Quality Report

Captain Marvel Director: Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck Starring: Brie Larson, Samuel L Jackson, Jude Law, Ben Mendelsohn 4/5 stars

Company profile Date started: 2015 Founder: John Tsioris and Ioanna Angelidaki Based: Dubai Sector: Online grocery delivery Staff: 200 Funding: Undisclosed, but investors include the Jabbar Internet Group and Venture Friends

THE SPECS Battery: 60kW lithium-ion phosphate

Power: Up to 201bhp

0 to 100kph: 7.3 seconds

Range: 418km

Price: From Dh149,900

Available: Now